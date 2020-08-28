Carlisle United sign international midfielder

Carlisle United have confirmed the signing of midfielder Dean Furman on a deal until the end of the season.

The South African international joins the club following a successful trial period last week and becomes head coach Chris Beech's 13th summer signing.

Adding Experience

Furman is no stranger to the EFL having featured for three sides across seven years before returning to his native South Africa to sign for SuperSport United in 2015.

During his last spell in England, he most notably spent four seasons at now fellow League Two club Oldham Athletic, scoring nine goals in 147 appearances across all competitions.

The midfielder will look to be an adequate replacement for the departed Mike Jones, who joined newly-promoted Barrow on July 1.

He will also bring international experience to the Cumbrians midfield, having featured 56 times for the Bafana Bafana scoring four goals following his debut in 2012.

Boss 'delighted' with signing

The 32-year-old becomes the second player to sign at Brunton Park this week following the announcement of Sheffield United goalkeeper Marcus Dewhurst on August 28.

And after adding more experience to his evergrowing squad, Beech believes the signing of Furman can only benefit his side this season.

He said: “This one could work out to be an excellent signing for us, and I’m delighted we’ve managed to do it.

“He’s such an intelligent footballer, with the ability to dictate a game - his retain and regain of the ball is exceptional and he adds leadership and maturity into that area of the pitch when it’s needed.

“Dean will one hundred per cent help to improve our other midfield players through the application of his work, and that’s a huge plus for me. We’ve got some real talent in the building and I’m excited to see that progress.

“He’s a great pro with a great attitude, and I’m looking forward to him making us even better.”

The 2020/21 League Two season gets underway on September 12.