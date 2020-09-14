Gillingham vs Coventry City preview: Team news, ones to watch, predicted line-ups, how to watch

Gillingham will host Coventry City in the second round of the EFL Cup after both sides won 1-0 in the first round. Gillingham beat Southend United at home whilst Coventry picked up an away win against MK Dons.

Team news

Coventry have no fresh injury woes to worry about. They will of course be missing Jodi Jones, who has an ACL injury.

Gillingham, on the other hand, started the season with 18 and have added just one, Scott Robinson, since the first competitive fixture. Steve Evans told Gillingham: “We have a small squad. We need to add, but we need the right players in. We can all go and sign players, but we have to do it right.”

Along with the tight squad, the club are also missing Kyle Dempsey who joined from Fleetwood Town this season. The 24-year-old made 30 appearances last season but is unavailable for this game.

Predicted line-ups

Gillingham: Bonham, Jackosn, McKenzie, Tucker, Ogilive, Willock, Robertson, MacDonald, Mellis, Graham, Oliver.

Coventry City: Marosi, Drysdale, Rose, Hyam, Dabo, Eccles, Sheaf, Mason, Hamer, Walker, Bakayoko.

Ones to watch

Jacob Mellis is Gillingham's one to watch, his on the ball ability allows him to create the most chances of all the Gillingham players. This was proven in the game against Crawley Town when he got an assist. Last season he played 25 times assiting three, in a struggling Mansfield Town side. However, in a better side he is definitely one to watch.

New City signing Tyler Walker could feature and after missing out on the first Championship game of the club's season. Walker came off the bench in the game MK Dons and made 41 appearancs last season scoring 17 goals. It's unlikely Matt Godden will start and therefore Walker playing would make sense. Mark Robins' will also use it to get Walker match fit but his talent could turn a game at any moment.

Previous Meetings

In their last 10 games, The Sky Blues have won four, The Gills have won three and their have been three draws. The two sides haven't played since the 25th August 2019 when Coventry ran away 1-0 winners.

How To Watch

The game will be available for both sets of fans on the streaming service iFollow, which can be found on both club websites, for a fee of £10.