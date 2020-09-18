Coventry City 3-2 Queens Park Rangers: A captain's contribution wins it for City

Coventry City came from behind to beat Queens Park Rangers 3-2 as the two sides met for the first time in the Championship since 2011.

Mark Robins' side host QPR in their second Championship game of the season and were looking for a turn of fate after their season opening defeat to Bristol City. QPR travelled to St Andrews looking to replicate the performance of their 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest.

Story of the game

The first action of the match saw QPR have a penalty shout inside the first minute. The game opened up straight away and the first ten minutes was lively as both clubs played an eneregetic style.

Despite, both sides looking dangerous there were no clear cut chances made in the first 20 minutes as both Matt Godden and Lynden Dykes both struggle to recieve good service.

However, as the first half continued QPR grabbed a foothold of the game with Coventry doing most of the defending. This was shown in the stats on the half-hour mark, QPR had 69% pssesion and the only two shots of the match, up to that point.

The deadlock was broken on the 40th minute from the spot. Coventry captain Kyle McFadzean bought down Bright Osayi-Samuel in the box to concede the penalty which Lyndon Dyke hammered home, to give QPR a 1-0 lead.

Only three minutes later Joe Lumley was beaten at his backpost as Matt Godden directed a Ryan Giles cross between the keepers legs, meaning the clubs go into the break level at 1-1.

The second-half started as the first finished, with goals. Callum O'hare, who signed permanently with the club this season, received the ball from a deflected Fantnakty Dabo cross, before drilling it low past the keeper from six-yards out.

Dabo nearly gave City their third on the hour mark as, from the edge of the box, he rifled a wayward ball just wide of the near post.

With 15 minutes to go central-defender Yoann Barbet provides QPR with the equaliser from a strikers like finish that ruptured the roof of the net.

Only 10 minutes later another central-defender gets on the scoresheet as Kyle McFadzean rose highest to head a Gustavo Hamer corner past keeper Joe Lumley. That was the last real chance of the game and Coventry came away from St Andrews 3-2 winners.

Talking Points

The knee

The first noticeable moment of the game was that the two sides did not take the knee. At the referee's meeting it was offered to both sides with Coventry happy to take part. However, QPR decide not to do so against Forest and wanted to follow suit in tonight's fixture.

Godden the goal machine

Godden scored again tonight and is proving crucial to The Sky Blues' attack. Godden has scored in his last six league appearances and added to his impressive 16 City goals.

Struggling to hold on

Mark Warburton's side came second last season in the table of losing points from winning positions, 21 in all. They also conceded two or more goals in over 25 fixtures last season, showing that their backline is where the issues lie. It becomes worse for the club this year as last seasons three biggest goal contributors Eberechi Eze, Nahki Wells and Jordan Hugill have all left the club.

Warburton has until October 5th to add personal that could fix his problems. However, just like their opponents Coventry, QPR have a limited budget, making the boss' issue 10x more difficult to sort out.

Man of the match

Tonight's start player was undoubtedly O'Hare. His goal was an incredible finish as a graceful touch was followed by a brilliant low strike under the keeper.

He achieved 19 accurate passes from midfield with 79% accuracy. He hit 50 touches and won 12 duels, giving him a man of the match performance.

Line Ups

Coventry City: Marosi, Ostigard, McFadzean (c), Hyam, Dabo, Hamer, Allen, Giles, O'Hare, Godden, Shipley (Sheaf 89')

Unused Subs: Bilson, Rose, Mason, Pask, Walker, Bakayako.

QPR: Lumley, Kakay, Dickie, Barbet, Wallace, Carroll (Smyth 70'), Cameron, Osayi-Samuel, Amos (Ball 82'), Chair (Thomas 82'), Dykes

Unused Subs: Kelly, Kane, Masterson, Oteh.