Norwich complete Hugill signing

Norwich City have signed West Ham United striker Jordan Hugill on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The Canaries reportedly beat off interest from fellow Championship sides Queens Park Rangers and Nottingham Forest to get the deal over the line, the 28-year old becoming the club's tenth signing of the summer.

Hugill is expected to link up with the first team on their pre-season tour in Germany, where earlier today his future teammates overcame third-tier side SC Verl 3-0 in the first of three pre-season friendlies.

New attacking addition brings proven Championship track record

Last season laid bare Norwich's over-reliance on Teemu Pukki, the Finnish frontman scoring 11 of City's 26 league goals last season.

It is an issue that undoubtedly contributed to the club's abysmal Premier League campaign, and one that has evidently been recognised by Norwich's management as one that needs to be resolved should the club wish to get back to the top flight and stay there.

Hugill brings with him a proven ability to score goals in the second tier. Added to the signings of Everton winger Kieran Dowell, USA U20 striker Sebastian Soto and Luxembourg's Daniel Sinani, it appears Norwich's frontline will possess even greater potency than that which managed to score 93 goals in the 2018-19 promotion-winning season.

Described by his former boss at Preston North End, and former Norwich manager, Alex Neil, as "a bit of a hurricane", Hugill's career has seen him progress up the English Football League system. Starting at Port Vale, a move to Preston saw him score 30 goals in 100 league appearances for the Lilywhites, before transferring to West Ham in 2018.

Although appearances in East London were at a premium, loan spells at both Middlesbrough and QPR saw Hugill maintain his goalscoring form, including 15 goals last year in a season-long loan at Loftus Road.

This proven ability to score goals in the cut-and-thrust atmosphere of the second tier may give Norwich a clinical edge in their quest to restore their top-flight status, and gives them an attacking line up that fellow Championship sides will do well to be cautious about.

"I'm a big, physical presence"

Speaking to the club earlier, Hugill spoke of his happiness at finalising the deal: "As soon as I knew they were interested in taking me, it was a decision that I wanted to move quickly. To come here is brilliant for me and my family to get settled again and hit the ground running.

"For me, the aim is to get this club back to where they want to be and for me to prove a point.

“I’m a big, physical presence who will batter a defender around, so quite old school, but I’m also a very powerful striker who can get in the box and on the end of things. I’m looking forward to meeting and getting to know everyone, but more importantly I’m looking forward to succeeding with everyone.”

City manager Daniel Farke added that he was pleased to add proven homegrown talent to the squad: “Jordan has proved he can score goals, especially at this level. He’s homegrown, a top-class character and at a good age.

“He offers something different to what we have in the squad. He’s a physical threat, who is also able to keep the ball under pressure. He’s good in the air and can attack crosses.

“It took some time, but we’re pleased we’ve been able to get the deal done, get Jordan in and for that we owe many compliments to Stuart [Webber].”