Northampton Town sign Mansfield Town forward Danny Rose on two-year-deal

Northampton Town have confirmed the signing of striker Danny Rose from Mansfield Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old has signed a two-year deal at Sixfields and joins the club having scored 11 goals in 31 appearances in League Two last season.

Second Time Lucky?

Rose returns to League One for only the second time since 2015-16, where he featured 27 times for Bury FC, scoring five times and registering two assists.

Since his move to Mansfield at the end of that campaign, he has become one of League Two’s most consistent goal threats, scoring 38 league goals across four seasons at the OneCall Stadium.

And still aged just 26, the forward now has another opportunity to properly establish himself in the third tier.

A Different Option

After experiencing a mixed start to their return to League One, Northampton manager Keith Curle will be pleased to be able to add another attacking option to his squad.

The Cobblers have managed two wins from their opening six games in all competitions so far this season, with current strikers Matty Warburton and Harry Smith scoring three times between them.

Likely to start initially as a backup to Warburton, Rose will look to provide a different and versatile option to the former Stockport County striker.

Curle 'delighted' with signing

And after securing the services of his new signing, the Northampton boss revealed why he was desperate to get the forward through the door at Sixfields.

"We are adding a player to the squad who has scored consistently throughout his career so far and someone who can play in a number of positions across the forward line," he said.

"He has a good work ethic and I like his character. He is a player who used to annoy the life out of me when he played against me and my teams so I am delighted he will be in our dressing room now! He is the sort of character you love to have on your side.

"He is a striker at an excellent age with some good experience and that is a good fit for our squad.”

Northampton travel to face Bristol Rovers in League One tomorrow.