Lincoln City vs Charlton Athletic preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

With the season now a few games old, teams are starting to see just how well their new look squads are gelling together. And whether any late adjustments are needed in the closing weeks of the transfer window.

In EFL League One, there are only three sides who have won their opening two league games, and Sunday's hosts Lincoln City are one of them.

However, they face a tough test to make it three wins in a row against a Charlton Athletic side who will be looking to go straight back up to the EFL Championship at the first time of asking.

Story behind the game

Lincoln boss Michael Appleton will be hoping that his side took many lessons from their midweek meeting with Premier League champions Liverpool. The game ultimately ended in a 7-2 defeat for the Imps, but they will be encouraged by the second half performance. In terms of league form, they have a 100 percent record so far, with wins over Oxford United and MK Dons, so will be aiming to keep that run going on Sunday.

In the other camp, Charlton will be looking to recover this weekend after manager Lee Bowyer oversaw a 3-1 defeat at home to Doncaster Rovers last time out. The Addicks did win their other league against Crewe Alexandra, so they know that they have the capabilities to exceed at this level. It is just a case of proving it on the pitch.

These sides have not met since a double-legged EFL Cup tie in 1986, with both legs being won by Charlton. Their last league meeting came in 1961, resulting in a similar outcome, as the London side won 3-1. They have met on 12 occasions in total, with Lincoln winning just once, when they won a 5-3 thriller in the old second division in 1960.

Here's hoping Sunday's game is just as exciting.

Team news

Appleton will be without forward Callum Morton, who picked up an injury in the week, meaning he could be out for a few months. However, in more positive news, Lincoln have signed another forward in Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest, who could make his debut here.

Meanwhile, Bowyer won't be able to call upon Alex Gilbey, who has an Achilles injury which will keep him out for four weeks. Jason Pearce is another injury concern, but new signing Ben Watson could make his debut, which is a boost.

Embed from Getty Images

Predicted lineups

Lincoln City:

(4-3-3) Palmer, Eyoma, Jackson, Montsma, Roughan, Jones, Bridcutt, McGrandles, Anderson, Hopper, Grant.

Charlton Athletic:

(4-3-3) Amos, Barker, Oshilaja, Pratley, Purrington, Doughty, Watson, Forster-Caskey, Williams, Bonne, Washington.

Key Clashes

Lewis Montsma v Conor Washington

Out of Lincoln's 13 summer signings, their most impressive has arguably been centre-back Lewis Montsma. Whilst being a strong presence in his own box to keep two clean sheets this season, he has also shown up at the other end, bagging three goals from defence. On Sunday he will be tasked with stopping the threat that is Conor Washington. Charlton's own summer signing from Hearts has impressed so far, scoring in both their league games this season, a tally which he will be looking to add to here.

Harry Anderson v Ben Purrington

Lincoln saw a major clear-out in the summer, with almost an entirely new squad starting this season. However, one player who is still there is winger Harry Anderson. The 23-year-old is now into his fifth season with the club, and has put in some great displays so far this season. He has provided an assist in both league games, so looking to prevent any of his dangerous crosses will be left-back Ben Purrington. The 24-year-old has been a regular for Charlton ever since his arrival from Rotherham United in 2019, enjoying to get forward as much as he defends, so will be hoping to find the right formula here to guide his team to back-to-back away wins.

Embed from Getty Images

What the managers have said

Lincoln manager Michael Appleton told local journalists how pleased he was with their midweek performance, ahead of this game. He said:

“We can take lots of positives away from the Liverpool game.

“In the second half we came out and gave them a game. We had some great chances and should have scored more if I'm honest.

“But it's back to our bread and butter this weekend, and we'll be ready for Charlton.”

In the other dugout, Charlton boss Lee Bowyer spoke to the club site, and is expecting a tough test against a very physical Lincoln side. He said:

“They're a good side. I've watched them a couple time, they're strong, they're physical.

“The one thing that stands out to me is their physicality and intensity, so we have to turn up and compete.

“As long as we do that, we've got a good chance.”

How to watch

The game is available to watch online from both iFollow for Lincoln and Valley Pass for Charlton.