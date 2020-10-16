Preston North End vs Cardiff City preview: How to watch, kick off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Both Preston North End and Cardiff City have enjoyed mixed starts to the new Championship season. Preston have won only one of their opening four matches, that success coming in an entertaining 4-2 away victory at Brentford before the international break.

Cardiff boast an identical record to Preston, having also only won one of their opening four matches. Their only success came away at Nottingham Forest in mid-September, a game in which the Bluebirds won 2-0.

Both sides will be looking to pick up all three points on Saturday, in a bid to move toward the play-off places.

Ones to watch

Scott Sinclair has notched three goals in four matches so far, and sits second in the league scoring charts. Should he continue to find the net, Preston will be confident they can enjoy a stellar season.

Kieffer Moore has scored twice for Cardiff so far, having enjoyed a fruitful season for relegated Wigan Athletic last campaign. Should Cardiff present him with chances, the Welshman has the quality to trouble the Preston rearguard.

Team news

For Preston, Daniel Johnson faces a fitness test following a spell on the sidelines, and could play some role. Louis Moult, Darnell Fisher and Josh Earl will miss the game through injury.

For Cardiff, Lee Tomlin faces a suspension after being sent off in their 0-0 draw against Blackburn, and Isaac Vassell is out of the match with a lengthy injury absence.

Predicted lineups

Preston (3-5-2): Rudd, Storey, Bauer, Davies, Sinclair, Ledson, Browne, Pearson, Barkhuizen, Stockley, Maguire.

Cardiff (4-2-3-1): Smithies, Bennett, Nelson, Morrison, Osei-Tutu, Pack, Bacuna, Hoilett, Ralls, Ojo, Moore.

Managers' comments

Preston manager Alex Neil is hopeful Alan Browne will be cleared by the medical staff to play, following contact with a COVID positive teammate on international duty:

“Alan has had to isolate at the moment. One of his team-mates in the national team tested positive. Alan has been tested and it came back negative, so we are waiting for medical advice to find out what the next step is for him."

Speaking to the press on Thursday, Cardiff manager Neil Harris was positive about his side's chances in Lancashire:

"I'd like to see more consistency in us and that starts on Sunday afternoon.

"It's a tough place to go; tough opposition and a well organised team under Alex Neil. We know we're going to be in for a tough game, but the players have been brilliant, absolutely brilliant."

How to watch

You can watch the match by purchasing an "iFollow" match pass from either club's website.

Sky Sports subscribers can follow the game through the Sky Sports Main Event channel.

The game kicks off at 12pm on Sunday 17th October.