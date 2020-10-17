Brentford 2-0 Coventry: Toney's double guides promotion-chasing Bees to victory 

Brentford began life after Said Benrahma by getting back to winning ways at the Brentford Community Stadium. As Coventry City lost back-to-back games to slip down the table.

A first half which was largely dominated by the home side saw neither team convert, as City frustrated their host with some resolute defending and brilliant goalkeeping.

But Brentford ultimately showed their quality in the second, thanks to two goals from Ivan Toney early in the half. As Coventry could not find a response to snatch a point.

Story of the match

The home side began the game at lightning pace, with Toney having a chance in the opening minute, but Marko Marosi was equal to it.

After further shots from Sergi Canos and Henrik Dalsgaard, Toney saw a header deflected wide. As Brentford continued to dominate the opening 10 minutes.

Emiliano Marcondes then had a couple of opportunities, which included a header landing on the roof of the net.

At the 20 minute mark the Bees had arguably their best chances so far, as Marosi did superbly to deny Toney from a distance, before saving from point blank range as Pontus Jansson looked to score from the corner.

Coventry's first sight of goal came in the 35th minute, with Ben Sheaf having an angled drive at goal, but David Raya was there to push it away.

The Sky Blues then continued to assert themselves on the game, as Kyle McFadzean put a free-kick wide, and Michael Rose put an effort round the post after being picked out in the box.

The second half began with Brentford on top once more, but this time, they managed to find that finish they needed. As Bryan Mbeumo's cross found Toney, who poked in from close range to give them the lead.

And within 10 minutes the London side, and Toney had their second, as another inviting cross, this time from Marcondes, was headed home by the former Peterborough United man.

The away side didn't give up however, and looked for a way back into the game through Matt Godden, who saw a volley hit the underside of the bar before bouncing clear.

Godden then had another effort saved a few minutes later, and Ethan Pinnock headed wide for Brentford as both sides showed signs of life heading into the final 15 minutes.

Raya then denied Godden once more, being quick to react to block his effort on 85 minutes, and keep his side in control.

Sheaf had another shot saved in second half stoppage time, as Coventry were unable to find a way back into the game, despite their best efforts.

Takeaways from the match

Brentford show that they can still produce the magic without Benrahma:

Following the departure of Benrahma to West Ham United on deadline day, Brentford fans may have been worried where the creativity would be coming from.

But their worries were eased with an exciting display of attacking football, in which they created plenty of chances.

Although they struggled to convert those chances in the first half, they didn't lose hope. They proved their killer instinct with some dangerous crosses and lethal finishing.

Mark Robins will know there are easier days to come, but will hope to start quicker:

The midlands side didn't manage to register their first shot until the 35th minute, facing an onslaught from their opponents for most of the opening two-thirds of the game.

Going into the game, Coventry will not have expected to get anything, but to start as slow as they did in both halves is slightly concerning.

They will have to work on being sharper from the off if they are aiming to claim some scalps this season, as they look to avoid a return to the third tier.

Man of the match

Ivan Toney

The 24-year-old striker had scored twice in the club's last game against Preston North End, and showed that same eye for goal here. Having seen multiple opportunities go begging in the first half, he may have thought it wasn't his day.

But the former Newcastle United player showed why he bagged 26 goals in all competitions last season, as he scored two goals in 10 minutes at the start of the second period, taking his tally for the season to five.

He did have to go off with a slight injury on the hour-mark, which is a concern. But he produced enough in those 60 minutes to merit the man of the match award, and has shown that Brentford can rely on his finishing this season.