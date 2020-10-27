Krasnodar vs Chelsea Preview: Blues look to kick start their Champions League Campaign

Chelsea will be looking to build on consecutive clean sheets in all competitions as they head to South Russia to take on Krasnodar in Group E of the Champions League.

Last time out the Blues were on the back foot for much of the game against Sevilla, however both sides left Stamford Bridge with a point.

Their opponents also currently sit on a solitary point after their 1-1 draw away to high-flying Ligue 1 side Rennes.

Injury News

Frank Lampard will again be without Kepa Arrizabalaga as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury, while Marcos Alonso sees out the final match of his suspension in this competition.

Thiago Silva, who has impressed in Chelsea's last two outings, has not travelled with the squad, with his fitness key to a more solid back line.

Opportunities for the taking

The Blues may look at some of the players who have not had much game time so far this season, as fixtures continue to come thick and fast for Premier League sides competing in Europe.

This creates the opportunity for players such as Tammy Abraham, Olivier Giroud, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Antonio Rudiger, Fikayo Tomori and Mateo Kovacic to stake their claim for a starting eleven place.

Crucial Points

Their opponents, Krasnodar, have been slow starters in the Russian Premier League, sitting in 8th place after 12 games. They enter this game off the back of a 3-1 home defeat to Spartak Moscow.

Fans will be aware of The Bulls' danger man, Remy Cabella. While it failed to work out at Newcastle for the French international, the 30-year-old has enjoyed numerous successful spells in his home country, before joining Krasnodar in 2019, where he has impressed.

With the trip to Seville still to come, the Blues will be looking to get points on the board as soon as possible, as they look to secure their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League.