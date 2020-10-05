Confirmed: Chelsea FIFA 21 player ratings

It's that time again.

A new season means a new edition of the EA Sports FIFA franchise.

And a new FIFA means a refresh in player ratings.

Whether you’re die-hard Ultimate team player, a Career mode connoisseur or just a kick-off casual, the transfer business conducted by Chelsea this summer has made Frank Lampard's side an exciting team to use in this years edition.

So let's take a look at the new-look Blues in FIFA 21.

Top 5

There is no surprises at the top of the list, as N’Golo Kante takes the crown as Chelsea's highest rated player for the second year in a row- albeit downgrading by one overall.

His 88 overall, alongside his incredible pace (77), physicality (82) and defending (86) puts him as one of the best defensive midfielders on the game, with the 26th best rating to boot.

Just behind the World Cup winning Frenchmen is four of Stamford Bridge's latest arrivals- Thiago Silva, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech all sharing a 85 overall.

Upgrades

Sticking with the theme of new signings, left-back Ben Chilwell has received a significant upgrade- going up two overall ratings to an 81.

Embed from Getty Images

This same can be said for Chelsea's newest recruit- Senegalese shot-stopper Edouard Mendy who is now 79 rated.

Christian Pulisic, Mateo Kovavic, Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Reece James have also been awarded upgrades for their excellent efforts last year- with Pulisic going from 79 to 81, Kovavic 82 to 83, Abraham 76 to 78, Mount 79 to 80 and the biggest jump of all- James going up 4 ratings to an 77.

Downgrades

The player to take the biggest hit is 34 year-old Oliver Giroud, who has dropped from an 82 to an 79.

Embed from Getty Images

Andreas Christensen, Fikayo Tomori and Ruben-Loftus Cheek have all received a minus 1 in rating- going from a 80-79, 77-76 and 79-78 respectively.

List of Chelsea player ratings:

CDM: N'Golo Kante - 88

- 88 CAM: Kai Havertz - 85

CAM: Hakim Ziyech - 85

- 85 ST: Timo Werner - 85

CB: Thiago Silva - 85

- 85 RB: César Azpilicueta - 84

CM: Jorginho - 83

- 83 CM: Mateo Kovacic - 83

GK: Kepa Arrizabalaga - 82

- 82 LW: Christian Pulisic - 81

LB: Marcos Alonso - 81

- 81 CB: Antonio Rudiger - 81

LB: Ben Chilwel l - 81

l - 81 CB: Kurt Zouma - 80

CAM: Mason Mount - 80

- 80 GK: Edouard Mendy - 79

CDM: Tiemoue Bakayoko - 79

- 79 CB: Andreas Christensen - 79

LB: Emerson - 79

- 79 ST: Olivier Giroud - 79

ST: Tammy Abraham - 78

- 78 CAM: Ross Barkley - 78

CM: Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 78

- 78 RB: Reece James - 77

CB: Fikayo Tomori - 76

- 76 LB: Baba Rahman - 75

CM: Marco van Ginkel - 75

- 75 GK: Willy Caballero - 75

RW: Callum Hudson-Odoi - 74

- 74 CM: Danny Drinkwater - 73

CM: Billy Gilmour - 71

EA have confirmed that FIFA 21 has an official UK and worldwide release date of October 9, 2020, but some editions- such as the pre-ordered Ultimate Edition or via EA play - will allow you to get your hands on the game three days early.