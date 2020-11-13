Port Vale vs Tranmere Rovers preview: How to watch, predicted lineups, kick-off time, ones to watch

Port Vale host Tranmere Rovers at Vale Park at 15:00 BST on Saturday, as the home side look to extend their good form in the league, having won every single game since Cambridge United nearly a month ago.

John Askey has done a fine job since taking control of the Valiants last year, having guided the club to one point off of the play-offs last season and with the club well within the promotion run this campaign, fans are confident with their sides performances so far.

Meanwhile with Tranmere, Mike Jackson was sacked on Halloween due to the clubs poor start to the league, picking up just nine points from a possible 30 and seeing the Whites to 17th in the table, it's been a rocky beginning for Tranmere. Whilst the club are yet to announce their new manager, former Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley remains the favourite.

Since Jackson's dismissal, Rovers have picked up their form, winning their three games without a manager and proving difficult to break down.

Team news

Right-back Zak Mills will be unavailable for the Valiants, after testing positive for the coronavirus during the week, and his back-up James Gibbons (hamstring) is also injured.

Harry McKirdy and Christian Montano will look to be in the squad after their return from injury and getting game time on Tuesday, with Manny Oyeleke facing late fitness test.

Liam Ridehalgh (groin) was injured on Wednesday night whilst Stefan Payne (groin) is expected to be out for the next few months.

Lee O'Connor is away on international duty and Morgan Ferrier and Paul Lewis are unlikely start due to returning from injury but lacking match fitness.

Predicted lineups

Port Vale: Brown, Clark, Legge, Smith, Crookes, Burgess, Joyce, Conlon, Amoo, Pope, Worrall.

Tranmere Rovers: Davies, Ellis, Clarke, Monthe, MacDonald, Spearing, Lloyd, Feeney, Morris, Blackett-Taylor, Vaughan.

Ones to watch

​​​​​​​David Worrall

The experienced winger has been a servant for Port Vale, having made over 100 appearances.

The tricky Englishman has netted once and got four assists so far this season, which is a goal contribution once ever two games, and has been supplying the opportunities for Pope and Amoo alike. He's one of those players who can make something out of nothing, which could prove important against a strong defence tomorrow.

Jay Spearing

The midfield general has Premier League experience, and was linked with higher league moves when he shockingly signed for Tranmere.

He's been consistent so far this season, commanding the midfield and often being the outlink between defence and attack, partnering well with whoever he's assigned, he's the perfect character for a Tranmere team who have needed a better attitude recently. If allowed to pick up the ball and have time, fans will back Spearing to make an opportunity or take his chance.

Previous meetings

The two sides played out a bore 0-0 draw in September in the Papa ohn's trophy, but the Vale came out victorious in a 4-3 victory in the penalty shootout, granting the home side two points rather than Tranmere's one.

How to watch

​​​​​​​The match is available on ‘iFollow’ via Port Vale or Tranmere's respective club websites, with match passes at £10 for those inside of the United Kingdom.​​​​​​​