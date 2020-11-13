Shrewsbury Town vs Swindon Town preview: Team news, predicted lineups, ones to watch, how to watch

After being on FA Cup duty last weekend and playing in the EFL Trophy in midweek, both sides turn their attention back to their league situation.

Hosts Shrewsbury Town head into the weekend in the bottom four, but a win here means they would leapfrog their opponents, who only sit outside of the relegation places on goal difference.

Sam Ricketts' side are looking to make it three wins on the bounce in all competitions, having won 2-0 at League Two Cambridge United in the FA Cup and were on the right side of a seven-goal thriller at Crewe Alexandra in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.

John Sheridan was announced as the new manager of Swindon Town on Friday, just two months after he had joined Wigan Athletic. Sheridan was appointed after Richie Wellens had left for Salford City and is expected to be in the dugout for the first time on Saturday.

The Robins were embarrassed in the FA Cup last weekend, losing 2-1 at home to National League North side Darlington, but were back on track with a 1-0 win at League Two Forest Green Rovers on Tuesday in the EFL Trophy.

Team news

Shrewsbury winger Josh Daniels is a doubt for Saturday's game with a foot problem suffered in the 4-3 win at Crewe in midweek. He joins the trio of Marlon Fossey, Scott Golbourne and Leon Clarke on the injury table; however, Shaun Whalley could return from injury to take his place.

Midfielder Josh Vela is serving the final game of his three-match suspension following his sending off at Peterborough United a couple of weeks ago. Forward Shilow Tracey could be in contention for a starting spot after scoring a hat-trick at Crewe.

The visitors will be without wing-back Ellis Iandolo, who had to be substituted after pulling up in their win at Forest Green on Tuesday. This game is expected to be too soon for Zeki Fryers, Jordan Lyden, Diallang Jaiyesimi and Tyler Smith, who are all struggling with their respective injuries.

Defender Tom Broadbent could make his first start after returning from injury. He scored the stoppage time winner as a substitute at Forest Green.

Predicted lineups

Shrewsbury Town (4-3-3): Burgoyne; Williams, Ebanks-Landell, Pierre, C. Daniels; High, Edwards, Norburn; Whalley, Udoh, Tracey.

Swindon Town (4-2-3-1): Kovar; Caddis, Odimayo, Broadbent, Donohue; A. Grant, M. Smith; J. Smith, Payne, J. Grant; Hope.

Ones to watch

Goals have been hard to come by so far for Shrewsbury this season, with no player scoring more than once in the league. Shilow Tracey has played just 17 minutes over two cameo appearances in the league but scored a hat-trick in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday. The Tottenham Hotspur loanee could could be the difference for the Shrews in front of goal.

Swindon Town midfielder Anthony Grant is enjoying his best season in front of goal for 10 years, grabbing two goals from his usual sitting role in midfield. The 33-year-old joined the Robins from their weekend opponents last season, having previously been made to train with the reserves during that pre-season for reasons that have remained inhouse.

Previous meetings

The two sides last met in the 2016-17 season, with both ties ending in a 1-1 draw. Swindon are unbeaten in five games against their hosts, with Shrewsbury last beating them in August 2013.

How to watch

This game is a 3:00pm kick-off and will be available to watch on both sides' respective 'iFollow' page for £10.