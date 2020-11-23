Barnsley vs Brentford preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Barnsley go into this game with Brentford brimming with confidence, having won four of their last five games. In fact no side has picked up more points than The Tykes since new manager, Valerian Ismael arrived last month.

Thomas Frank's Brentford side however, are struggling to secure three points at the moment and have subsequently drawn four of their last five Championship fixtures.

Team news

With no fresh injury concerns, Barnsley could name the same starting team that beat Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

However, summer signing Herbie Kane could force his way into the starting XI, having made six appearances from the bench thus far.

For Brentford, Frank may make a couple of changes in an attacking sense, to try and address the issue of not scoring in their last two games.

Tarique Fosu and in demand forward Marcus Forss could both pave their way into the starting line-up, whilst Emiliano Marcondes is expected to start ahead of Saman Ghoddos.

Brentford could also be boosted by having Ethan Pinnock and Pontus Jansson back on the same pitch.

Predicted lineups

Barnsley: Walton; Sollbauer, Helik, Andersen, Brittain, James, Mowatt, Styles, Kane, Woodrow, Chaplin

Brentford: Raya, Dalsgaard, Jansson, Pinnock, Henry, Jensen, Da Silva, Marcondes, Mbeumo, Forss, Fosu

Ones to watch

Alex Mowatt is a player who has the ability to single-handedly change the fortunes of a fixture. The 25-year-old's passing range is excellent and can turn defence into attack with a single ball.

He likes to link up with his forwards and is always an option for his teammates. He also has a thunderous left foot and if he is given space just outside the area, he is likely to punish.

Despite goals drying up in recent weeks, Bryan Mbeumo has still been that creative spark that earned him plenty of recognition last season.

He has a goal and six assists this season and he has continued to torment full-backs this campaign with his pace and trickery.

Previous meetings

Last year's fixture at Oakwell ended in a 3-1 win for the visitors. Cauley Woodrow opened the scoring for The Tykes inside the first minute, but an Ollie Watkins hat-trick stole the points for Brentford.

The reverse fixture was full of drama, and was the last league game (excluding the play-off semi-final) at Griffin Park. The game proved to be season defining as Barnsley's 2-1 win saved them from relegation, whilst Brentford narrowly missed out on automatic promotion.

Kick-off time and how to watch

The games kicks off at 7:45pm BST and is available to purchase on the respective club's iFollow system.

Manager's thoughts

Despite being on a great run themselves, Barnsley boss Valerian Ismael is fully aware of the threat that Tuesday's visitors posses.

"I saw the quality from their squad; I don’t look at their results or the table,” said the Frenchman.

“I saw a very good team – a very strong opponent with very good players in front and that’s why this is my focus with my staff. We need another tough performance, a battle in all situations on the pitch. We have to be willing and ready to suffer.”