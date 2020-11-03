Norwich City vs Millwall preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Millwall will be looking to return to winning ways as they travel to Carrow Road to face a Norwich City side who will be targeting a place in the automatic spots.

The Lions suffered a heavy defeat to midtable Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon after going four games unbeaten in the Championship.

After narrowly missing out on the play-offs last season, Millwall will be hoping to return to winning ways to keep up with the top six, placing just outside the playoff positions on goal difference.

The Canaries have managed to shake off any sort of hangover after crashing back into the Championship after a poor campaign in the Premier League, and come into this fixture after a convincing victory over Bristol City, who had started the season strongly.

Norwich are placed in fourth going into this fixture and they are currently five games unbeaten, winning four and drawing one.

Daniel Farke’s side will be wanting to maintain this momentum going into next weekend as they face fellow promotion chasers Swansea City at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Team news

Sam Byram, Onel Hernandez and Kieran Dowell all remain on the sidelines, with Farke confirming that the latter is the closest to a possible return, though, not before the end of the year. Xavi Quintilla remains out with Kenny McLean a doubt for Saturday. However, both Christoph Zimmermann and Josh Martin are in contention for the visit of the Lions.

Millwall are reported to have a clean bill of health, other than long term absentees Billy Mitchell and Troy Parrott, who are both yet to feature this campaign, and Kenneth Zohore, who is out with a muscle strain.

Predicted lineups

Norwich City (4-2-3-1): Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Sorensen; Skipp, Rupp; Buendia, Stiepermann, Placheta; Pukki.

Millwall (3-4-2-1): Bialkowski; Hutchinson, Cooper, M. Wallace; Romeo, Leonard, Woods, Malone; Bennett, J. Wallace; Bodvarsson.

Form guide

Norwich come into Tuesday night’s game as the league’s most in-form side over the past five games, picking up 13 points out of a possible 15.

The Canaries crashed out of the Carabao Cup at the first hurdle, losing 3-1 to Luton Town. Farke’s side then won their opening league fixture against Huddersfield before drawing 2-2 with Preston North End. City suffered back-to-back defeats against Bournemouth and Derby County before they created their recent momentum.

Millwall have only lost two games this campaign, winning four and drawing two, which sees the Lions sit just outside the top six on goal difference. They began the season with a goalless draw with Stoke City before beating Rotherham United by a single goal.

The Lions then held Brentford to a 1-1 draw before losing 2-1 against Swansea, however, they then recorded back-to-back victories over Wycombe Wanderers and Luton before drawing 1-1 with Barnsley at the Den. Before their surprise defeat to the Terriers, Millwall got an impressive 2-0 victory over Preston.

Ones to watch

Norwich City – Teemu Pukki

Teemu Pukki is beginning to look like he is rekindling his prolific best after netting a brace in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Bristol City, taking his tally up to four for the season.

The Finnish forward produces an average of 2.2 shots per game this season, which is down from his best Championship return of 3.3 shots per game in the 2018/19 season, where Pukki netted 29 goals and registered nine assists.

His finishes will prove vital in the Canaries bid to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Millwall – Jed Wallace

Millwall’s most creative outlet is winger Jed Wallace, who, like Pukki, has four goals in nine games this season thus far.

Wallace makes an average of 2.3 key passes per game this campaign, which is the same as last season where he netted a career-best of 10 goals and registered 13 assists. He also takes 2.3 shots per game and makes 1.9 dribbles per game.

Last time they met

It was a very entertaining affair the last time these two sides met at Carrow Road on 10 November 2018.

Millwall went ahead through Tom Elliott, who nodded home from Jake Cooper’s looping header across the area midway through the first half.

The second period is where all the goals were, with Pukki stabbing home the equaliser in the 49th minute before the Finnish international saw a penalty saved.

Moritz Leitner put the home side 2-1 up with a speculative effort from 25 yards before two quick-fire finishes from Ryan Leonard and Wallace put the Lions ahead with just seven minutes remaining.

The drama didn’t stop there, with Jordan Rhodes levelling the score in the 92nd minute with a lovely turn and finish before Pukki bagged his double in the seventh minute of injury time with a delightful deft conversion to ensure that three points remained in Norfolk.

What the managers have said

Norwich boss Farke believes Tuesday night’s fixture against Millwall will be a “tough test” for his side.

“Millwall will fight for the top six and it will be a tough test for us,” said Farke in his pre-match press conference.

“Since Gary Rowett took over, it's not a typical Millwall game. They have physical threats and are good at set-pieces, but are more flexible in their style. They've improved a lot in their possession with players like [Ryan] Woods in central midfield.

“They're not as predictable as before. It's always a hard fight against them. They're playing on a much better level and still have those strengths. I expect a difficult test and we'll have to be on a top-level to extend our unbeaten run.

“The last time we played Millwall here was such an emotional game. The memories will live forever. Late goals are the sweetest wins.

“We didn't blow every opponent away when we won the title. This game was hard work and we had to fight until the end. That's the mentality we've shown in our first nine games.”

Millwall manager Gary Rowett is back in the dugout after a period of self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Rowett stated that he believes that it has been a good start for his side.

“We’ve done our period of isolation and have been cleared to come back in. It will be really nice to get back in. It’s been a difficult period for everyone, I don’t think any Championship team has had to go three games without their management staff,” said Rowett, speaking to London News Online.

“It’s been a real challenge and to still be level with the top six and only three points off second is such a massive testament to the group.

“Saturday was disappointing but we’re still in a really good position. I still feel it’s been a really, really positive start to the season.

“It is nice for myself and Joe to get back in but unfortunately Adam won’t be able to come back in until Thursday, even though he was negative; that seems to be a bit ridiculous.

“It will be great to get hands-on again and get back among the players.”

Where to watch

The only way to view this clash live on Tuesday 3 November is by purchasing an 'iFollow' match pass on either of the club’s website.