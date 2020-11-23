Luton Town vs Birmingham City preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Luton Town host Birmingham City on Tuesday night in a fixture that on paper, does not scream goals. The Hatters sit comfortably in 10th place and are only four points off the play-offs. They also are unbeaten in their last three games, and whilst avoiding relegation is the ultimate aim, they will certainly be casting their minds towards a top half finish.

Meanwhile, the visitors are without a win in three and will be hoping for a win to try and gain some distance from the bottom three.

Team news

Nathan Jones expects a nearly full-fit squad, with long-term absentees Brendan Galloway and Eunan O'Kane ruled out due to injury.

This means that Nathan Jones will once again have to make big decisions on his final squad, with summer signing Joe Morrell missing out completely in Saturday's draw with Blackburn Rovers.

The Blues are expected to be without Adam Clayton, but similar to Luton, they have a lot of options.

Lukas Jutkiewicz has now gone four games without scoring, with Scott Hogan and Jonathan Leko being immediate replacements, should Aitor Karanka choose to make a swap.

Predicted lineups

Luton Town:

Sluga, Bree, Pearson, Bradley, Norrington-Davies, Rea, Berry, Ruddock, Cornick, Collins, Lee

Birmingham City:

Etheridge; Colin, Roberts, Dean, Friend; Sunjic, San Jose, Gardner; Sanchez, Hogan, Bela

Ones to watch

Should he play on Tuesday, Luke Berry will make his 100th appearance for The Hatters. He has played an instrumental part to Luton's success in recent years and has established himself as a Championship regular.

He is a forward thinking central midfielder who likes to get on the ball and play key passes ahead of him.

For The Blues, Ivan Sunjic is a real consistent performer. He has loads of energy and works tirelessly for his team. He also retains possession well and given the time and space can really hurt teams from central areas.

Previous meetings

Goals from Lukas Jutkiewicz and Gary Gardner, either side of a James Collins penalty, earned Birmingham a 2-1 win in their last visit to Kenilworth Road.

The Blues were also victorious by the same score-line in last season's reverse fixture, with Kristian Pederson and Jutkiewicz netting either side of Harry Cornick's equaliser.

How to watch

The game kicks off at 19:00 BST on Saturday and will be available to purchase via Luton's iFollow system and Birmingham's Blues TV.

Luton fans, click here.

Birmingham fans, click here.

Manager's thoughts

After a relatively fast start to this Championship campaign, Luton manager Nathan Jones is focused on maintaining their form.

“We’re in a decent place, top half of the table, closer to the top than we are to any of the relegation places so that is the first minor thing." He said.

"We have to make sure we continue that because there is only 12 games gone and nothing has been achieved yet.

"If we continue in this vein and this form we have shown over the last 21 games, then we showed we are growing as a club.”