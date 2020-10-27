Birmingham City vs Huddersfield Town preview: Terriers need a strong reaction, but Blues are no pushovers

Birmingham City will be looking to kickstart their season against a stubborn Huddersfield Town side but will need to be as effective scoring goals as they have been defending them.

The Blues turned in a strong defensive display while drawing 0-0 with Queens Park Rangers in their last outing, but haven't found the back of the net themselves in their last three Championship matches.

Huddersfield, however, could make a strong statement to the sides above them with a win at St. Andrews. Before their three minute capitulation in a 2-1 home loss last time out against Preston North End, The Terriers had won three of their last four games picking up 10 points in the process.

Key battle

Birmingham's defence has helped them pick up points this season, keeping clean sheets on three occasions and so far, they haven't conceded more than one goal in the league. For that to continue, they will be looking to their best player of the season so far, Harlee Dean, copes with the experience of Huddersfield striker Fraizer Campbell.

Campbell has netted twice in four games and since regaining fitness, he has hit the ground running this season with tireless displays for his hometown club.

St. Andrews also appears to be a happy hunting ground for Campbell, who has netted seven career goals there and has three goals in his last two visits.

Previous meeting

The clubs last met in July at St. Andrews, with Huddersfield running out rampant 3-0 winners. A penalty from Karlan Grant was converted after he was brought down inside the box by Blues skipper Harlee Dean.

Grant then had a chance to double his tally for the game, again from the penalty spot, but Lee Camp made a smart save to deny him.

Fraizer Campbell added the second, poking Harry Toffolo's superb left wing cross past the reach of Camp.

Elias Kachunga completed the rout, nodding in the third following Steve Mounie's header across goal.

Team news

Josh McEachran and Jon Toral will be absent for The Blues, with Adam Clayton remaining suspended. Gary Gardner should deputise, and Lukas Jutkiewicz returned to the bench last time out following illness and could be a welcome addition to the starting line up.

Huddersfield will be without Naby Sarr after he was sent off in their game against Preston last weekend, so manager Carlos Corberan could be forced into a formation change. The Terriers are expected to bring a return for Adama Diakhaby and with the change in tactics, Juninho Bacuna could also be moved out wide with Carel Eiting starting alongside Jonathan Hogg. Danny Ward and Tommy Elphick remain sidelined.

Likely line ups

Birmingham City (3-5-2): Etheridge, Friend, Dean, Roberts, Colin, Gardner, Sunjic, Jose, Pedersen, Hogan, Jutkiewicz

Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Hamer, Pipa, Stearman, Schindler, Toffolo, Eiting, Hogg, Bacuna, O'Brien, Diakhaby, Campbell

Where to watch

With fans still not permitted to enter grounds, both clubs' official iFollow accounts provide live footage and local commentary for the game.

The match is also available via the red button on Sky Sports Football.