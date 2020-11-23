Preston vs Blackburn: How to watch, kick off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch 

Preston currently occupy 12th place and come into this fixture off the back of their first league win at Deepdale this season, beating Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 in Tony Pulis' first game in charge of the Owls, with Tom Barkhuizen grabbing his first league goal of the season.

Blackburn came from behind to secure a point in their last outing against Luton Town, drawing 1-1 with Luke Berry giving the home side a second half lead before a swift equaliser from Sam Gallagher three minutes later. This result saw Rovers dip into the bottom half of the table.

Team news

Question marks remain over Darnell Fisher's availability after Saturday's incident, where Fisher was seen to be grabbing the genitals of Sheffield Wednesday forward, Callum Paterson. The FA may be called upon to looked into the incident, but no official announcement has been made thus far.

Alan Browne remains sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19 whilst on international duty earlier this month, and Andrew Hughes as well as Ben Davies are still out due to sustained injuries.

Blackburn's injury list continues to grow as they will be without Lewis Holtby (illness), Derrick Williams (knock), and Daniel Ayala (hamstring).

Rovers may also be missing Corry Evans and Ryan Nyambe, after knocks prevented the pair from playing on Saturday.

Predicted lineups

Preston

Rudd; Fisher, Huntington, Storey, Rafferty, Johnson, Ledson, Sinclair, Harrop, Potts, Jakobsen.

Blackburn

Pears; Rankin-Costello, Wharton, Lenihan, Bell, Trybull, Rothwell, Johnson, Elliott, Armstrong, Brereton.

Ones to watch

Preston: Daniel Johnson

Johnson has been a key figure in Preston's spine for the last five years, but the attacking midfielder is yet to hit the heights that he is capable of this season.

The Jamaican has played 227 times in total for the 'Lilywhites', missing the first six games of the season due to injury but North End boss Alex Neil clearly still has faith in Johnson, giving him the captains armband in Saturday's win.

If Preston make a sustained push towards the top six this season, Johnson will play a key part and the midfielder will be one to watch on Tuesday, a player that can make a huge difference on proceedings when at his very best.

Blackburn: Harvey Elliott

The Liverpool loanee is certainly one to watch for the duration of the 2020/21 campaign, an attacking midfielder that has not only showed glimmers of his potential in a Liverpool shirt, but for Blackburn too, scoring once and assisting three times in seven Championship games. The 17-year-old will gain vital first team football in a division that demands the upmost, with Elliott currently thriving and providing a missing link that Rovers needed deeply last season, falling just short of a play-off place.

Elliott has played as a right-winger in most of his appearances thus far, a creative spark that is sure to cause an injury struck Preston defence problems on Tuesday.

Previous meetings

Preston have dominated recent meetings against Tuesday's visitors, with Blackburn losing their last three league away matches to Preston, conceding 10 goals in those three games. Blackburn's last victory came in a 2-1 win at Deepdale in 2015, with a Jordan Pickford own goal and Jordan Rhodes penalty securing the points.

How to watch

The game will be available to watch at 7.45pm on Tuesday with a match pass available to purchase on each team's iFollow accounts for £10 respectively.

Managers thoughts

These two sides have had similar starts to the season, with only two league places separating the sides. Preston manager, Alex Neil expects a tough test on Tuesday, explaining “Every game I’ve seen from them this season they have gone toe to toe with every team, they have no fear and I’m expecting an expansive game.

“I’ve been impressed with them this season, I’ve been to quite a few of their games. They have made some good signings and they are a good side.”

Blackburn boss, Tony Mowbray spoke on his frustration after Saturday's game, stating 'We were disappointed and frustrated because we came to win. Luton are certainly growing into the league and they gave us some problems on Saturday, we lost some of our fluency and they made it difficult for us.

''We still feel that we should of won, but we have got to maintain our intensity levels if we are to get three points on Tuesday.''