Olympiakos vs Manchester City Preview: How to Watch, Kick-off Time, Team News, Predicted Lineups & One to Watch

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 03: Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City runs at the Olympiacos defence during the UEFA Champions League Group C stage match between Manchester City and Olympiacos FC at Etihad Stadium on November 03, 2020 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Manchester City will be hoping to put their domestic struggles behind them as they head to Greece to take on Olympiakos on Matchday Four of the UEFA Champions League.

The Citizens have won all three of their Group C clashes so far this season as they look to pick up that elusive first Champions League trophy.

Team News

Manchester City

Manchester City has a near fully fit squad for the first time this season, with summer signing Nathan Ake the only senior member of the squad missing through injury.

Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker have not travelled with the team as Pep looks to give two of his key men a rest ahead of their Premier League clash with Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

The young midfield trio of Felix Nmecha, Tommy Doyle and Cole Palmer have all travelled with the senior squad and will be hoping to get a run out in tomorrows fixture.

Olympiakos

The hosts will be without a host of key names as they battle to put themselves in contention to progress from Group C.

Positive COVID tests have ruled both Ahmed Hassan and Youssef El Arabi out of the clash, whilst Mathieu Valbuena is sidelined with a thigh strain.

Reports suggest that Olympiakos could be without as many as nine first-team regulars in what looks set to be a tough evening in Greece.

Predicted Lineups

Man City: Ederson; Zinchenko, Stones, Dias, Cancelo; Gundogan, Rodri, Foden; Torres, Jesus, Sterling

Olympiakos: Sa; Drager, Semedo, Cisse, Rafinha; M'Vila, Bouchalakis, Camara; Randjelovic, Fortounis, Masouras

Previous Meetings

The sides meeting at the Etihad Stadium on Matchday Three was the first time that the two sides had met in the competition, with Manchester City running out comprehensive 3-0 victors.

Ferran Torres gave Guardiola's side an early lead in the first half before the returning Gabriel Jesus doubled the hosts lead late on, with Joao Cancelo adding the icing on the cake to seal a routine victory at the Etihad.

One to Watch

Ederson was the victim of much criticism following his performance in the 2-0 loss at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Brazilian's positioning was questioned for both goals at Manchester City fell eight points adrift of the early league leaders. It should be a quieter evening for Man City's #1 tomorrow night, a clean sheet would do him and his side the world of good.

Kick-Off Time & How to Watch

It's an earlier kick-off than we are accustomed to over in the UK, with the Group C clash kicking off at 5:55pm GMT at the Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis.

You will be able to follow the clash live on BT Sports.