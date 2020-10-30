Sheffield United vs Manchester City Preview: How to Watch, Kick-Off Time, Team News, Predicted Lineups & Ones To Watch

Manchester City's hectic schedule continues on Saturday lunchtime as they travel to Bramhall Lane to take on winless Sheffield United.

The Citizens will be looking to build on their best performance of the season on Tuesday night, as they brushed aside a lacklustre Marseille to take full control of Group C in the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile Sheffield United - who sit second bottom with just a point after their first six games - will be hoping to kick on after a much-improved performance in their narrow loss to Liverpool last time out.

Team News

Both sides have been plagued by injury so far this season and yet again the two Northern sides will be without a host of key men.

For the Blades, there will be no Lys Mousset, John Fleck, Simon Moore or Jack O'Connell, as the foursome all recover from their injury woes.

Meanwhile, Manchester City will be without a senior striker once again, with both Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus sidelined with injury problems.

They are joined in the treatment room by Benjamin Mendy and Fernandinho, whilst Nathan Ake could be in line for a return after missing the last three games with a groin problem.

Predicted Lineups

Blades: Ramsdale; Osborn, Basham, Egan, Stevens, Baldock; Lundstram, Ampadu, Berge; McBurnie, Brewster

Citizens: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Sterling, Foden

One to Watch

Blades: Rhian Brewster

The 20-year-old is yet to get off the mark for his new club following his £23.5m move from Liverpool in the summer, but could this be his time to do it?

Whilst the Blades are understandably massive underdogs heading into this game, Brewsters style of play is one that may just reap the rewards against the high line of Manchester City.

McBurnie's physical presence is likely to attract plenty of attention from the City backline and, with Brewster's pace and clinical eye for goal getting in behind that high press, he should get at least one good look at opening his account.

Manchester City: Phil Foden

It's been a rollercoaster start to the season for the man that Pep Guardiola described as "the most talented player" that he's ever seen.

After getting his long-awaited breakthrough for both club and country, the 20-year-old got sent packing by Gareth Southgate for breaching coronavirus rules during England's trip to Iceland in September.

Foden also found himself on the bench for Manchester City's Champions League victory over Porto and the following Premier League trip to West Ham.

But, after coming on to grab a second-half equaliser against the Hammers, Phil Foden was restored to the starting XI for the midweek win over Marseille, impressing massively yet again.

He should see himself restored to the Premier League eleven this weekend, and if he continues in this vein of form, he won't be leaving it anytime soon.

2019/20

The sides battled it out in two close-fought encounters in the league last season, with Manchester City coming out on top in both.

Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne were on target in the Blues 2-0 win at the Etihad last December. The Argentine was also the game-winner at Bramhall Lane three weeks later, coming off the bench to net a late winner as City ran out 1-0 victors.

There will be no Sergio Aguero for the visitors tomorrow, could it be third time lucky for Chris Wilder's men?

Where to Watch

Sheffield United vs Manchester City will kick off at 12:30pm UK and will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.