Dane Scarlett; England's Next Gem

Tottenham Hotspur has always done a good job developing players from the academy and sending them into the first team. That's been the case for multiple current first team players like Harry Kane, Harry Winks and Eric Dier.

Now, it seems like they've found another gem at Hotspur Way, as 16 year-old Dane Scarlett is making strides as one of the best young prospects in English football.

Earlier this season, Scarlett (aged 16 years & 247 days) became the club’s youngest first-team player, surpassing the record of John Bostock who was aged 16 years & 295 days when he made his Tottenham debut in November 2008.

A year ago sustaining a season ending Knee injury. To making my debut, also becoming the youngest ever Spurs player is a dream come true for me and my family. Thanks to everyone that's supported this far. It was a shame I had to make my debut without you Spurs fans

Coming from a year where he suffered a season ending knee injury, Scarlett is back to his best. It seems like is just a matter of time until he is officially training with the first team, since he has recorded 10 goals and 3 assists in the 9 games he's played with the u18 this season.

Playing one age group ahead of his seems to be no problem for Scarlett. Over his last two starts with Tottenham's u18, the Hillingdon-native has scored 7 goals, including four against Southampton and three against Crystal Palace.

Excellent performance from our U18s on the road! Cesay's brilliant curler into the top corner was added to by Mathurin - both from Mundle assists - before Scarlett completed his hat-trick in stoppage time.



🔴 #CPFC 1-5 #THFC ⚪️

His ability either score goals or play with his back to the goal is what makes him so dangerous in the opponents box.

Scarlett has also played some games with England's National Team lower divisions (u15 & u16), scoring a total of 7 goals in 11 appearances.