Lincoln City 0-4 Sunderland: Wyke double gives Johnson first league win

Lee Johnson has his first win in League 1 as Sunderland manager after his side put in an emphatic performance dismantling a good Lincoln City side 4-0 at Sincil Bank.

Three first half goals from Grant Leadbitter from the spot, Charlie Wyke and Jack Diamond had put the black cats three up at the half.

Wyke added another midway through the second half to complete the rout.

The result sees Sunderland up to 8th in the table, while Lincoln remain 2nd two points behind leaders Hull.

Story of the game

Johnson went with a similar line up to Tuesday's win at Oldham handing Jack Diamond a long overdue league start and welcoming Charlie Wyke back into the team upon his return from injury.

Sunderland started well and looked confident, having large spells of possession, however Lincoln were looking the more dangerous when they countered, Brennan Johnson managed to get in on a couple of occasions. The first he could only drag across the face of goal and the second he hammered into the side netting.

Sunderland having been let off, finally made inroads to getting the lead and did after sixteen minutes. Jack Diamond showing the pace and positivity that got him in the team bursting into the box, he was brought down by a lincoln defender and referee Charles Breakspear didn't hesitate pointing to the spot.

The experienced Grant Leadbitter grabbed the ball and calmly slotted beyond Alex Palmer to give Sunderland an early lead.

Sunderland tails were up and they sensed they could put the game to bed. Aiden McGeady came close from a freekick shortly after Leadbitters strike, however he just misjudged it hitting the side netting when Palmer looked stranded.

The black cats did double their lead after twenty five minutes. A deep cross by Conor McLaughlin is headed back across by Conor McFadzean and Charlie Wyke was first to the ball to prod the ball in from close range.

Happy with their advantage and knowing Lincoln had to push forward, Sunderland tried to play on the break. The imps couldn't seem to break down Sunderland and Johnson's tactic paid off after fourty one minutes.

A quick and effective Sunderland break, led by Aiden McGeady surging through the middle, the Irishman played the ball to Diamond just outside the box on the right. The academy graduate curled his shot around Palmer and into the top left hand corner over the head of the recovering Lincoln defender.

Sunderland came back out with the same energy, but chances were few and far between. The game was becoming heated with a few tasty tackles probably due to Lincoln frustration and Sunderland being pleased with their days work.

Sunderland got a fourth after seventy minutes, Tom Flanagan released half time substitute Chris Maguire down the right. The scot beat Lincoln midfielder Tayo Edun to the ball and pulled it back for Wyke who finished with ease.

Man of the match- Aiden McGeady

The former Republic of Ireland international might be working his way back to full fitness but even at only 60% he was a cut above the rest. He was key for the third goal and that wasn't his only run of the game. What was more evident is he has his swagger back, the skills were there but they weren't excessive, he had a couple of long range efforts that tested Palmer. He could be key should he stay fit.

Takeaways

Its early days but Sunderland have already come on leaps and bounds

If this is what is to come from Lee Johnson's Sunderland they will quickly climb the table. Everything that has been missing was there, pace, conviction in front of goal, a level of excitement that never existed under Phil Parkinson.

He threw Diamond in and was rewarded with an excellent performance, hopefully he will continue to trust his players. It's early but thing are looking up for the first time in a few years.