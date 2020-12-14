Potter has no complaints after defeat

Graham Potter had no complaints after Brighton & Hove Albion suffered a 3-0 defeat against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Two strikes from James Maddison and a Jamie Vardy effort during 17 first-half minutes made it a tough Sunday night for the Seagulls.

The defeat made it consecutive defeats for Albion after Monday night’s home loss to Southampton, leaving them just two points clear of the bottom three.

'No complaints'

“Over the course of the game we have got no complaints with the result,” said Potter after the game. “But there were some big moments for us in the first half.

“We had some good chances before they scored and we were actually playing quite well I thought.

“But pretty quickly we went from being okay in the game to suffering.

“The response of the players in the second half was really good, they stuck at it and kept competing.

“We caused them a few problems, but the boxes are where it matters and Leicester were better than us in that area.”

Key games ahead

Albion now look ahead to matches against Fulham on Wednesday at Craven Cottage and Sheffield United’s visit to the AMEX Stadium next Sunday in a busy fixture period. Both teams are currently below the 16th-placed Seagulls in the table.

“We need to show togetherness and respond going into the next match on Wednesday,” added the Albion boss.

“We’re hurt because losing 3-0 is not a nice score and we now have to show resilience and bounce back.”

Confidence still high

And despite losing on Sunday night, skipper Lewis Dunk says the mood in the Albion team is still good, which was evident in their second half display.

“Confidence is still high, we have shown this season in a lot of games what we are capable of,” said Dunk.

“We stuck at it after the break and showed determination not to concede again.

“We have two big games coming up, but every match we play in this league is important. We’re a good side and we want to show that, starting on Wednesday.”