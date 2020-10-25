The three key quotes from Graham Potter's pre-West Bromwich Albion press conference

Brighton & Hove Albion return home to face West Bromwich Albion at the AMEX Stadium.

The Seagulls are winless in their last three Premier League matches and have taken just four points on the season, sitting in 16th in the table.

West Brom have begun life back in the top flight in even worse form, winless through their first five matches, conceding 13 goals so far while placed in 17th place.

Manager Graham Potter discussed how he wants his squad to continue to turn in good showings, the absence of captain Lewis Dunk and getting the club's newest signing, Danny Welbeck involved as soon as possible.

"With a bit more luck, we might have more points"

Potter would like to see the Seagulls continue to turn in good performances that will eventually lead to more results.

"Deserved is a word that's used often in football but i'm not so comfortable with it. Ultimately if you don't score the goals and you concede then you don't deserve anything. Our performances have been good and with a bit more luck we might have more points.

"But we haven't got them and there's no point feeling sorry for ourselves or thinking about anything other than how we can improve. The challenge is to turn those performances into better results."

"I am happy with how the team have been functioning"

Dunk will serve the first of his three-match ban after picking up a red card against Crystal Palace and while the Brighton boss knows the captain can't be replaced, he's not inclined to change the Seagulls' system.

"Lewis is our captain, he's an important player for us. He is going to be a miss, but that's what you've got a squad for. We've got good players that want to play. We've got a bit of flexibility in that we can go with a back three or a back four.

"We can make that decision later on in the week, but I have been happy with how the team have been functioning, the performances have been very good. I am reluctant to change, but there's not another Lewis Dunk in the squad."



Welbeck "has made a really good first impression"

Brighton signed former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Welbeck and Potter is happy with how the England international has been training in his first couple of days with the Seagulls.

"Danny has only had a couple of days with us, but he's made a really good first impression. He's a fit guy and looked after himself really well. It's just about getting him integrated into the team and getting him involved in training.

"He had a session on Thursday and we will have a couple more before the game, so we will make the decision on whether he is involved after that."