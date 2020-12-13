Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Three matchups to watch

Leicester City host Brighton & Hove Albion at the King Power Stadium with some of the best talent in the league on display. With so many outstanding players participating, VAVEL takes a look at the key matchups that could decide the outcome of this fixture.

Jamie Vardy vs Lewis Dunk

There have been few strikers more potent in the Premier League than the 33-year old Vardy, who scored the match winner against Sheffield United last week. With nine goals to his name, he's in top form once again this season.

The Foxes number nine is not just a goal scorer, though. His work rate, tireless runs, ability to create for teammates and direct approach make him the complete package and a nightmare for any opponent.

Embed from Getty Images

It'll be up to Dunk, the man at the heart of the Brighton defense to keep Vardy in check. The Seagulls central defender is excellent at anticipating danger and won't look to just clear any danger, but he'll look to progress up the pitch with smart and precise passes from his own half.

Whoever wins this matchup may very well determine the outcome of this match.

James Maddison vs Solly March

While Yves Bissouma is directly on the same flank as Maddison, March will also be responsible for containing the former Norwich City man, whose penetrating runs down either side of the pitch make him a danger man who also has the ability to set up Vardy and other Leicester players who get into the final third.

Maddison is excellent at getting into areas that force the opposition to decide whether or not to play him or the attacker he's trying to pass the ball to and his constant pressure down the right against Sheffield United last week is an example.

Embed from Getty Images

March is also an attacking presence down the wing and he'll look not only to have the same impact, albeit in a wider position, than Maddison will, he'll have to be alert to the danger the Foxes' number 10 possesses.

This is a matchup that should be fun to watch as both players look to showcase their creative talents to set their teammates up for quality chances.

James Justin vs Tariq Lamptey

With the sale of Ben Chilwell to Chelsea, Justin was asked to assume a bigger role on the left side of the Leicester defense and he's shown why manager Brendan Rodgers has selected him for the position with one of his greatest strengths being closing down opponents on the wings.

This could be vital with the talent Brighton possess in that area with March, Lamptey and Pascal Gross. Justin is also excellent at anticipating as a secondary defender and often positions himself where he can get in the way of balls that find his area.

Embed from Getty Images

Lamptey made his Brighton debut against Leicester last season and has looked a brilliant prospect ever since. The rare full-back that is excellent in both attack and defense. He can push forward in Potter's set-up on the wing, finding space in dangerous positions by playing high and wide.

Despite his lack of height, the Seagulls' left-back is also able to make his mark defensively by using his speed and pace to stay with the bigger, faster players and recover should he be caught out of position. He also tracks back well and will be tested in this area by all of the quality possessed by the Foxes.