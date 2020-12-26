Oldham Athletic 1-2 Harrogate Town: Simon Weaver's side condemn Latics to defeat

Oldham's home form has been poor this season; Latics are 22nd in the home form table for League Two. After an emphatic victory away to high-flying Newport County last weekend, Harry Kewell's side suffered a defeat at the hands of Harrogate Town on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts' only goal came through a penalty against the run of play while they only managed one shot on target all game; Harrogate hit the target ten times.

The match

Harrogate were much the better of the two sides from the onset. The visitors' press caused trouble, something which has been the case in numerous games this season for Latics. Oldham struggled to cope under pressure and began making easy mistakes, leaving pockets of space for Harrogate to take advantage of.

Ian Lawlor quickly atoned for his early blunders, making a triple save to keep out Jack Muldoon and Connor Kirby as well as keeping out other Harrogate attacks.

However, against the run of play, it was Oldham who netted the first goal of the match. Just as Latics struggled on the back foot, so did the visitors. Interplay from Davis Keillor-Dunn and Dylan Bahamboula resulted in the former being brought down just inside of the box.

Conor McAleny stepped up after the referee pointed to the spot. He tucked his effort to the left and just out of goalkeeper James Belshaw's reach.

Still dominant, Harrogate came close after Muldoon knocked the ball down to George Thomson on the edge of the box who just sliced his volleyed shot wide. Minutes later, through an almost identical move, Simon Weaver's side levelled the scoring.

A collision between Brice Ntambwe and Warren Burrell ensured that there were six minutes of time added on, making Oldham's wait for the break even longer.

After catching Jack Lawlor with a trailing elbow, Latics' night went from bad to worse as Bobby Grant was shown a red card and the hosts went down to ten men.

Second half

Harry Kewell made two changes at the break, bringing on Dylan Fage and Ben Garrity for Conor McAleny and Sido Jombati, bringing off the only natural striker left on the pitch.

Dylan Bahamboula moved into the centre and despite the lack of McAleny, Oldham looked much better. With Brice Ntambwe dropping into defence, Latics were able to hold the ball further up the pitch and use their remaining attacking outlets to good effect.

The changes, however, did not result in a goal and the aforementioned Congolese winger made way for Zak Dearnley in the 65th minute.

Despite Oldham being likely the better of the two sides in the second half until that point, Harrogate regained their lead in the 71st minute. Once again through Thomson and with Cameron Borthwick-Jackson failing to properly close him down, he fired a rocket across goal and into Ian Lawlor's net.

Harrogate closed out the game; Oldham failed to find a way to target again.

More to follow