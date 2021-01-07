Southampton's FA Cup fixture against Shrewsbury is off due to Covid-19

Southampton FC's FA Cup fixture against Shrewsbury Town is not longer to be played this weekend following a coronavirus outbreak.

The FA Cup third-round fixture was due to be played at St Mary's Stadium at 9pm on Saturday 9th January.

However, as many of ten players from their first team squad have tested positive following testing on Tuesday.

A meeting of The FA’s Professional Game Board will take place early next week to make a decision as to what will happen with the fixture.

The FA said in a statement: "Shrewsbury Town FC's fixture against Southampton FC in the Emirates FA Cup Third Round Proper will not be taking place on Saturday 9 January 2021 at 20:00 as scheduled.

"Shrewsbury Town FC informed The FA that there have been a significant number of positive COVID-19 cases at the club such that they did not have a sufficient amount of fit, non-isolating players who would be able to play in the fixture.

"Shrewsbury Town FC provided The FA with details of the medical advice it had received and its communications with local Public Health England and liaised with The FA's COVID Medical Officer for the Emirates FA Cup."

Southampton's next fixture will now be played on Saturday 16th January, away to Leicester City in the Premier League.