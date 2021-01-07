Wolves recall Morgan Gibbs-White from short Swansea loan

Wolverhampton Wanderers have recalled England youth international Morgan Gibbs-White back to Mollinuex after a short loan spell at Swansea City.

The Wolves academy graduate made only six appearances in a Swansea shirt, due to a fractured foot he sustained in a match against Millwall in October which ruled him out for three months. In his limited minutes Gibbs-White managed to score only his second senior career goal.

Why has Gibbs-White been recalled back to the West Midlands?

After a fairly stop and start spell in the south of Wales, and a growing injury crisis within the Wolves first team squad, Nuno Espirito Santo has recalled the Englishman with him being expected to feature for Wolves in the FA Cup tomorrow.

During his time in the Wolves first team Gibbs-White has been in and out of the starting 11, playing just 16 games last season, this is down to the strength in midfield that wolves have, but with Leander Dendoncker an injury doubt Gibbs-White could be thrown straight back into the first team squad.

Nuno has always spoken highly on Gibbs-White. He told the official Wolves website, “Morgan was doing well, but he had an injury which stopped him at Swansea. I want to give a word to Swansea because they did an amazing job with him."

Gibbs-White's Wolves career so far

Following his breakthrough from the academy in the 2016/17 championship campaign, Gibbs-White has made 70 appearances in all competitions scoring one goal. He has been relatively succesful in the way Nuno likes to play he has just been unlucky with new signings and a few injury setbacks along the way.

Despite his lack of playing time in the Premier League last season Gibbs-White did play seven games in the Europa League scoring his first proffesional goal in a second leg 4-0 thrashing agaisnt FC Pyunik of Armenia. Nuno clearly trusted him to play in the important European games so there shouldnt be any reason why he won't trust him to start agaisnt Crystal Palace on Friday night.

How will he do?

This could make or break for Gibbs-White in the gold and black with Nuno giving him a chance to prove that he can have a positive effect on the squad, but also more importantly, the game.

The return of Gibbs-White comes hand in hand with one of the most hectic times of the football calendar with the game coming thick and fast, with five games coming before the end of January he may need to prove his worth to the team.

In his limited game time at Swansea, Gibbs-White did show his quality and Wolves fans will be hoping he can bring that to the team upon his return.