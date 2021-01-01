Brighton and Hove Albion Vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Predicted Lineups

Wolverhampton Wanderers will look to earn their first victory in three games and kickstart 2012 with a win when they travel to struggling Brighton and Hove Albion this evening.

The Wanderers currently sit 12th in the Premier League table and three points at the Amex Stadium can raise them up to 11th if Leeds United lose away to Tottenham Hotspur.

Ahead of the clash at Molineux, Vavel take a look at how Nuno Espirito Santo's side will likely line up against the Seagulls.

The opposition

Brighton are currently undergoing somewhat of a rut as they have failed to pick up a win in the last eight games and are positioned only two-points above the relegation zone.

After 16 games, Graham Potter's side have only managed to earn themselves two victories, both of which came on the road to Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

In fact, Brighton currently obtains the second-worst home record in the entire league after only picking up four points in eight games, whilst only managing to only win once at the Amex Stadium in the whole of 2020.

Going into the encounter, the hosts will not have young full-back Tariq Lamptey available due to a hamstring problem.

Brighton will further monitor the fitness of midfielder Adam Lallana and forwards Danny Welbeck and Aaron Connelly who may not be in contention for a starting spot considering that this will be the Seagulls third game in four days.

Tactics and formation

In their last game of 2020 against Manchester United, Wolves played with their familiar three at the back system.

However, against what has to be viewed as a much less superior opposition, Santo may opt to go with four at the back in order to increase their chances of breaking down the Seagulls.

In terms of team news, the visitors will certainly be without Raul Jimenez and Jonny who are suffering from long term injuries while the game is expected to come too soon for Leander Dendoncker and Willy Boly.

Daniel Podence is also expected to return to the starting fold after coming on as a second-half substitute at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Although in a game in which they are likely to dominate, the Portuguese manager may opt to go with three forwards which includes their only current natural striker, Fabio Silva who currently has one Premier League goal to his name.

Ki Jana Hoever made his first Premier League start for the club last time out, but this could be argued to be due to the busy Christmas schedule meaning that Nelson Semedo will likely return to the starting eleven.

Nuno also has a selection headache in terms of whether he should choose Ryan Ait Nouri or Maracl to fill into the left full/ wing-back role with the latter getting the nod in Wolves' last fixture.

Predicted Lineups

Patricio; Coady, Saiss, Kilman; Ait-Nouri, Neves, Moutinho, Semedo; Podence; Neto, Silva