Bristol City vs Portsmouth preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Bristol City will host Portsmouth this coming Sunday at 13:30 BST at Ashton Gate, as the Robins will look to spark a revival in their current form.

City have won just one of their previous five games, which came against rock bottom Championship side Wycombe Wanderers, and will be targeting a victory so that they can get their season back on track, having now slipped to mid-table in England's second tier.

Meanwhile with their opponents Portsmouth, Kenny Jackett's men look to reach the level Bristol City currently compete at, as Pompey currently sit in 3rd place in League One.

Pompey have now won four of their last five, including a tremendous victory over fellow challengers Hull City, and will look to continue their goal-scoring blitz in the FA Cup, as they are currently the competition's top scorers with nine goals.

Team news

City manager Dean Holden confirmed that his side is currently riddled with injuries, with Jamie Paterson, Joe Williams, Liam Walsh, Jay Dasilva, Jack Hunt, Andreas Weimann and Callum O'Dowda all unavailable for Sunday's clash.

He will also be without Cameron Pring, who is cup-tied due to playing for Pompey prior to this round, and Kasey Palmer as the midfielder is self-isolating. Alfie Mawson will be back in for contention, as the former Fulham centre-back returns from injury.

The away side haven't been in action since the 18th of December due to a self-isolation period, but Lee Brown will look to return from his hamstring injury.

Jack Whatmough will also be available for return, after falling ill and testing positive for coronavirus three weeks ago.

Predicted lineups

Bristol City: Bentley; Mariappa, Vyner, Kalas, Rowe, Semenyo, Bakinson, Nagy, Bell, Wells, Martin.

Portsmouth: MacGillivray; Johnson, Raggett, Whatmough, Brown, Harness, Naylor, Cannon, Curtis, Marquis, Hiwula.

Ones to watch

Antoine Semenyo

21 year old hot shot Antoine Semenyo is fast becoming a fan favourite at Ashton Gate.

The silky forward has been praised for his composure and trickery on the ball, using his powerful pace to burst past defenders and create opportunities for himself or for the likes of Nahki Wells or Chris Martin, for when Semenyo is dominating the wing. Semenyo has netted on 2 occasions and got 6 assists, showing how tremendously versatile in front of goal.

John Marquis

Former Doncaster Rovers stalwart John Marquis has been on fire in front of goal this season.

The experienced 28 year old has got an eye for goal, and has proved pivotal in Pompey's title push this season. At 6"1 he is dominant in the air and terrorises opposition defenders, proven by the fact he's scored 10 goals and grasped 3 assists in 23 games.

Previous meeting

These two sides haven't locked horns in almost nine years, as they last did in 2012 in what turned out to be a dull 0-0 stalemate at Fratton Park.

City boasted the likes of Brett Pitman and Kalifa Cisse in that side, whilst Portsmouth dawned players such as Ricardo Rocha and Luke Varney up top.

How to watch

​​​​​​​The match is available for free on ‘FA Player’.