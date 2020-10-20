The five key quotes from Paul Raynor's post-Portsmouth press conference

Portsmouth defeated Gillingham 2-0 in EFL League One action on Tuesday evening thanks to two quick-fire first-half goals.

John Marquis netted against his old club before Michael Jacobs doubled Pompey's lead, and Gillingham never got back into it.

Following the game, Gillingham assistant manager Paul Raynor faced the press. Here are five of his key quotes after full-time.

On his side's defending

“It was the naivety of the defending. They had a go, they were aggressive, they tried, but the two goals were really poor. You cannot give a quality striker like John Marquis that type of room on the edge of the box. Our striker did not get that type of room and that was the difference. We should have got closer and stopped the shot."

Gillingham created a fair amount going forward on Tuesday, but struggled again at the back.

The Gills have conceded 10 goals already this domestic season, and have often chopped and changed their defence. Both centre-halves on Saturday - Jack Tucker and Zech Medley - were replaced agaisnt Portsmouth - by Chris Maghoma and Declan Drysdale - but little changed.

Maghoma gave John Marquis plenty of space to score Portsmouth's opener, before Tom O'Connor and Ryan Jackson failed to stop Michael Jacobs adding a second.

On the other hand, Portsmouth's defence - particlarly Sean Raggett - was excellent. The different between the two sides for sure.

On his inexperienced side

“The guys are learning how we want to play on the job. We will get there – it is going to take a lot of hard work and a little bit of time, but we will get there in the end.”

Gillingham have gone with a youthful side this year, and, although that may bring energy and hunger, it also brings inexperience.

The Gills made 15 new signings over the summer, so the squad is new, and they are having to learn Raynor's and manager Steve Evans' ways quickly.

It will take time for the squad to gel, but Raynor will be hoping that happens sooner rather than later.

On Kenny Jackett and Portsmouth

“You have to give credit to Kenny [Jackett, Portsmouth manager]. He sets his teams up very well, they are very hard to break down and very well organised. We are a little bit disappointed, but tonight there were positives in defeat.”

Kenny Jackett cops a lot of criticism from Portsmouth fans, but his team were extremely solid on Tuesday.

Jackett is an experienced campaigner, and, as the saying goes, old people win things. It is not always pretty, but Jackett often gets results, and that's what matters as a manager.

In terms of positives for Gillingham, there were a few, and their performance was better than during their loss on Saturday to MK Dons, but a big improvement is needed if they are to get to where they want to be this season.

On going again on Saturday

“We will reassess it; we are already reassessing it in the dressing room. We are already taking to the guys about how we can improve on the weekend, and we will do that.”

Evans and Raynor held the Gillingham players for almost 45 minutes after the game, more than likely giving them a bit of a hairdryer treatment.

One must assume there was plenty of talking going on in there about the performance. It was an improvement on the weekend, but, ultimately, it was another loss. The Gills will have the chance to bounce back when they host Fleetwood Town on Saturday.

On the quality of League One

“This is probably the hardest League One that there has been for a long time. With the quality of teams in it. The Hulls, Portsmouths, Sunderlands, Ipswiches – the list goes on. It is tough.”

Raynor isn't wrong - League One is packed with talent.

Hull City, Ipswich Town, Sunderland, Portsmouth, Charlton Athletic and Wigan Athletic are just a few names of teams that were playing in higher divisions very recently, and many more have a much larger budget than Gillingham.

Good coaching and training can help reduce the advantage, and that is what Gillingham once again will have to rely on this season.