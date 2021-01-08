Wolves 1-0 Crystal Palace: Player Ratings

Adama Traore's first-half effort was the difference between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace as the Wanderers were victorious in the FA Cup.

The victory means Wolves have kept a clean sheet for the first time in 10 games, whilst Palace suffer their first defeat in two.

Here are the player ratings:

Defence

John Ruddy- 6.5/10: Must have been freezing. His defence kept Palace quiet and wasn't forced into too much. Despite the Eagles having more of the possession, they failed to challenge Wolves' cup-keeper.

Nelson Semedo- 6/10: Found himself all over the pitch, whilst always offering Traore an option. Was faced with Wilfried Zaha, Patrick van Aanholt and Tyrick Mitchell in the second half, frustrating them all down the right.

Conor Coady- 6.5/10: Encouragement, praise and leadership. Three elements of Coady's game that never changes. The skipper worked well with Saiss to keep the Eagles' front three quiet.

Romain Saiss- 6/10: Muscled Christian Benteke and Jordan Ayew off the ball on a number of occasions and demonstrated the quality of his passes.

Rayan Ait-Nouri- 6.5/10: Better by the teenager and impressive against Palace for the second time this season. Time will tell if he is the potential Jonny replacement, but so far, so good.

Midfield

Ruben Neves- 7/10: Sat the deeper of the midfield three, springing balls to Neto and Traore throughout. Never stood still and made himself available to the younger players. Still lacking the attacking threat that was so common two years ago.

Leander Dendoncker- 6/10: Was great to see the Belgium midfielder back in action after time away from the action. Should have doubled the lead in the second half, but encouraging signs in his first game back.

Joao Moutinho- 6/10: Much better performance than the one we saw at the AMEX Stadium last weekend. Calm and composed on the ball, Moutinho was often the clog between transition for the Wanderers.

Attack

Pedro Neto- 7/10: His energetic and flair instrumental as ever for Wolves when faced with Nathaniel Clyne. Unsure on whether he actually gave the ball away when dribbling.

Capable of playing with both feet, Neto continues to be the driving figure in Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

Fabio Silva 5.5/10: Should have scored in the opening stages with a free header from the 12 yards out. The confidence within the teenager seems to be slowly depleting, but his work ethic is never questionable, one goal and he is certain to start smashing them in for fun.

Adama Traore- 7/10: Unleashed a brilliant strike for the opener to finally end his barren run. Like he did at Brighton, the winger caused the left-back problems all evening. Traore continues to impress in recent games, but there will be concerns after he held his hamstring when replaced.

Substitutes

Morgan Gibbs-White- 5/10: Introduced with over 20 minutes remaining, but rarely saw the ball. Difficulty circumstances for him to express himself, but it's good to see him back.

Patrick Cutrone- 5.5/10: The second coming of the Italian striker wouldn't have gone as he would have liked. His introduction came at a time when Wolves were under the cosh from Palace so he failed to have much opportunity to counter.

Ki-Jana Hoever- N/A.