The five key quotes from Nuno Espirito Santo’s pre-Crystal Palace press conference

Wolverhampton Wanderers host Crystal Palace at Molineux on Friday evening in an all-Premier League FA Cup Third Round tie.

Wolves have faltered in recent games, picking up only two points from their last four league fixtures. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side gave up a 3-1 lead against Brighton to draw 3-3 last time out. The Wanderers may see the FA Cup as a chance to build some form and have a taste of success.

Crystal Palace’s 2-0 win against Sheffield United was their first victory in five games. They will be hoping to progress in the cup to try and keep a positive atmosphere around the club after ending a poor streak of results last weekend.

Wolves manager Espirito Santo spoke to the media in his press conference ahead of the game.

On the FA Cup

In last season's FA Cup, the Wanderers were knocked out at the first attempt by Manchester United after losing 1-0 in a replay after a draw the first time around.

However in 2019, Espirito Santo’s side made it to the semi-final and despite losing 3-2 to Watford, they enjoyed an impressive run and they will be hopeful of a repeat of this success this year.

Nuno said: “We have good memories of the first season we did in the FA Cup. We want to do well, proceed and do well in the FA Cup.”

Injury update

Wolves have been littered with key injuries this campaign and it is beginning to have an impact on their results.

They have been without Raul Jimenez, Jonny, Willy Boly, Leander Dendoncker, Marcal, and Daniel Podence in recent games and Espirito Santo gave an update on his players.

"Podence is improving but he's only in the gym. Marcal also, same situation. Boly is a bit more ahead, hopefully, he can join us soon. Leander joined the session, he'll join the squad.” he said.

“Raul and Jonny are progressing well. Without a time schedule, he [Jimenez] is improving, he’s doing exercises now. It’s not a question of hoping, we are sure he’s coming back. At the right moment, he will join us and that is good.”

On recalling loan players

In the past couple of days, Wolves have recalled both Patrick Cutrone from Fiorentina and Morgan Gibbs-White from Swansea City.

Both players seem likely to feature for the Wanderers this season after their return. They are expected to replace injured players and provide more depth to a youthful squad.

Espirito Santo explained his reasoning for recalling his loanees. He said. "We believe they can bring competition to the squad and help us. Different situations for both players, Patrick was not even participating, so we bring him here. Morgan was doing well, he's a talented player."

On the transfer window

The transfer window is now open and Wolves may be keen to make use of it with their squad dwindling. The January market is known to be tough, but Espirito Santo is aware of this and spoke of how he will be approaching any deals.

“It’s a hard moment to operate in the market, we are aware of that,” he said. “Sometimes things don’t go as you planned because we must be aware, when a player is available, sometimes in these situations, it’s because he’s not integrated or doing so well at his club.”

“I think everybody has awareness of the situation we are in and how we should proceed.”

On his recent comments

After his sides 2-1 loss to Burnley, Espirito Santo blasted referee Lee Mason for his performances during the game.

The Wanderers boss was fined £25,000 for his comments and received criticism for the way he spoke about Mason throughout his post-match interview.

Nuno was asked about the incident. He said: "I would be wise to do no comment. It's over. I was fined, I get a warning, the person in that meeting addressed me and told me what I should do and what I should do is not answer, especially today."