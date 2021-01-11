Seagulls to entertain Blackpool in FA Cup clash

Brighton & Hove Albion have been drawn at home to Blackpool in the Fourth Round of the Emirates FA Cup.

All fourth round ties are due to take place over the weekend of January 23 – with a time and date for Albion’s fixture to be confirmed in due course.

The home tie with League One Blackpool is Brighton’s reward for seeing off Newport County on Sunday night.

Shoot-out drama

Jason Steele turned from zero to hero with four shoot-out saves as Albion squeezed past the League Two side in a dramatic Third Round tie at Rodney Parade.

The keeper’s error in the sixth minute of stoppage time led to Adam Webster scoring an own goal, moments after Solly March’s strike in the dying embers of normal time seemed to have earned the Seagulls victory in normal time.

With neither side able to break through in extra time, penalties it was, and Steele certainly redeemed himself – denying Josh Sheehan, Mickey Demetriou, Liam Shephard and Scott Bennett at full stretch.

And Webster netted the deciding penalty – the 14th spot kick of the shoot-out – to seal it 4-3 and seal Albion’s progression.

'Credit to the players'

Albion boss Graham Potter said: “Credit has to go to the players. We made it difficult for ourselves and to concede in the last second was a blow.

“It meant we had to recover, so in the end it’s just nice to go through. The players were disappointed after 90 minutes, but I thought we approached extra-time well.

“Newport made it tough for us though, so we have to give huge credit to them too.”

Should Brighton beat Blackpool at the AMEX Stadium, then they will travel to either Brentford or fellow Premier League side Leicester City in the Fifth Round after that draw was also made on Monday evening.

Blackpool out to cause an upset

Neil Critchley’s League One side have already travelled to Sussex in the FA Cup this season, having won 3-0 at National League South side Eastbourne Borough in the First Round back in November.

The Tangerines then followed that up with a 4-0 victory at Harrogate in Round Two before causing an upset at the weekend to beat West Brom.

Jerry Yates and Gary Madine goals had twice put them ahead against their Premier League opponents at Bloomfield Road, but Sam Allardyce’s side fought back with goals from Semi Ajayi and Matheus Pereira to take the tie to extra time.

And after a goalless extra-time period, Blackpool would go on to prevail 3-2 in the shoot-out, with Chris Maxwell saving penalties from Kyle Edwards, Darnell Furlong and Pereira to progress and cause an FA Cup upset.