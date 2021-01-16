Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Manchester City go into Sunday's game against Crystal Palace off the back of an arduous win against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The three points, however, boosted Pep Guardiola's men up into third and will give them the confidence to grind out another win against yet another stubborn defence - this time with a terrifying attack to face up to.

City welcome Palace at the Etihad in a string of games that many City fans will be expecting nothing but wins from. However, Roy Hodgson's men will give the Blues more to think about, with the dangerous Wilfried Zaha and Eberechi Eze teaming up together when City are most susceptible.

Team news

City will still be without defensive duo, Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte, while Sergio Aguero remains in self-isolation after returning a positive COVID- 19 result.

Eric Garcia could be set to be involved, despite rumours circulating he is closing in on a move to FC Barcelona. However, the young Spaniard will have a tough job replacing John Stones or Ruben Dias in the heart of the City defence.

Phil Foden will be expecting to start on Sunday against a stubborn defence, with the youngster being the leading goalscorer in all competitions for City. Foden has been able to find gaps in midfield and defences time and time again and, will likely be called upon once again to create something special against a defensively-sound Palace side.

The only two worries for Palace are Mamadou Sakho, who is sidelined with a continuous thigh injury, and Martin Kelly who is still missing.

A fit-again James Tomkins will give Hodgson's men a lot more confidence at the back if he is able to stay fit for the upcoming game.

Predicted line-ups

City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Foden, Torres, Jesus

Palace: Guaita; Ward, Tomkins, Kouyate, Mitchell; Townsend, McArthur, Milivojevic, Eze; Zaha, Benteke

Ones to watch

Eberechi Eze, the former QPR midfielder, has lit up this Palace side since his arrival and has been a brilliant compliment to Zaha's attacking style.

He may only have two goals and two assists so far, but his build-up play is what really strikes fear into the opposition, especially on the counter-attack - the perfect fit for the current Crystal Palace team.

Head to head

If the last six league meetings are anything to go by, Sunday's game could be a goal-fest. A total of 26 goals have been netted in those six encounters, making for a promising match-up.

However, Palace have been somewhat of a 'bogey team' in recent times for City, especially following a triumphant win over the Citizens back in 2018 (mainly thanks to an Andros Townsend stunner).

With City being winless in their past two home league matches against their opponents, the third-place side will be hoping to change this stat and continue their good form.

On a positive note, Guardiola has never gone three consecutive home league games without beating the same opponent in his managerial career... ever.

Last meeting

Where to watch

The game will be televised live on Sky Sports in the UK - Kick-off is at 19:15pm GMT.