Phil Neville to step down as Lionesses head coach, with immediate effect

Phil Neville is to step down from his position as head coach of the Lionesses with immediate effect.

Neville knew he would be stepping aside after the Olympics with Sarina Wiegman taking over later this year.

The former Valencia assistant manager praised the players as 'some of the most talented and dedicated athletes' that he's worked with.

He has recently been linked with the vacant Inter Miami job which is owned by his former teammate David Beckham and only won seven games in their inaugural campaign.

Neville's tenure

After taking the role three years ago, Neville won the first SheBelieves Cup in the Lionesses' history, reached a World Cup semi-final and qualified for the Olympics.

On paper, it was a successful period for Neville as he also brought through a lot of youth and gave a number of players their international debuts.

However, his tactics, style of play and interviews became very stale, boring and all too predictable which saw his time as manager come to a predictable end.

FA full of praise

During a period of time in which the Women's game has grown astronomically, Neville has definitely played his part and the FA are thankful for his efforts.

FA Director of Women’s Football, Baroness Sue Campbell said: “I want to pay tribute to Phil for his significant contribution during his three years with The FA.

“After steadying the ship at a challenging period, he helped us to win the

SheBelieves Cup for the first time, reach the World Cup semi-finals and qualify for the Olympics. Given his status as a former Manchester United and England player, he did much to raise the profile of our team.

"He has used his platform to champion the women’s game, worked tirelessly to support our effort to promote more female coaches and used his expertise to develop many of our younger

players."

An honour for Neville

Speaking about the players and his feelings towards what he's achieved, Neville said:

“It has been an honour to manage England and I have

enjoyed three of the best years of my career with The FA and the Lionesses.

“The players who wear the England shirt are some of the most talented and dedicated athletes I have ever had the privilege to work with.

“I’d like to thank The FA for the tremendous backing they have given me, in particular Sue Campbell and my talented support staff whose energy, commitment and enthusiasm has been crucial to helping us make the progress we have.

I wish England Women every success in the future and look forward to following their journey in the years to come.”