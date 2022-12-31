Women's Super League stars past and present among those named on the King's New Years Honours List

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 31: Players of England celebrate with the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Trophy after their side's victory during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on July 31, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Lynne Cameron - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

On 31st July 2022, the perception of women's football in England changed forever.

Thanks to goals from Manchester United's Ella Toone and Manchester City's Chloe Kelly, alongside a fantastic team performance by the Lionesses, the Women's Euro Trophy was lifted in front of 87,192 fans in Wembley.

It became a record for the highest attendance at either a men's or women's European championship match.

Since that fateful moment, viewing statistics, participation rates and season ticket purchases have all drastically increased.

Now more than ever, boys, girls, men and women all tune in to watch their team play in the English Women's Super League (WSL). Even at men's games, supporters wear shirts with the names of their favourite female football players on the back.

Standout players such as Leah Williamson, Alessia Russo and Beth Mead are all household names since their tournament victory - if you're a fan of football, you recognise these players.

But it is not just England players that crowds flock for, as players such as Ireland's Katie McCabe, Denmark's Pernille Harder, and Australia's Sam Kerr, are often seen on the back of fans' shirts.

The popularity of the WSL is attracting players from across the world to flood to England.

The person that led this talented group to such a victory was Sarina Wiegman, a former Dutch international player and manager.



Currently, Wiegman has a 100% success rate in the Euro competition - winning the trophy with the Netherlands in 2017.

Wiegman deserves a great deal of credit for the impact she made in the 2022 tournament, and recently, is getting just that.

In the BBC's Sports Personality Awards 2022, Wiegman picked up Coach of the Year and was greeted with a standing ovation by the audience.

However, the biggest honour is about to be granted to a handful of WSL players, past and present.

His Royal Highness King Charles released his first New Year's Honours List since acceding to the throne after the death of his mother, Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, in September.

So, who was selected, and what will they be awarded?

Sarina Wiegman, England Manager - Honorary CBE

Wiegman bags the highest award amongst the Lionesses with an Honorary CBE; quite a feat considering she only moved to England 16 months ago.

The Lionesses' boss made an instant impact following the departure of England's manager of three years, Phil Neville.

Wiegman appeared set on building a young team that could compete to a high level for many years, seeing veteran England captain Steph Houghton fall out of favour.

The captaincy was instead given to 25-year-old Leah Williamson, who, little did she know, would lead her country to international success just a handful of months later.

Wiegman also brought in young, hungry players whom she believed had the talent to perform at an international level - much to the uncertainty of fans.

Alessia Russo, Lauren Hemp, Ella Toone and Lotte Wubben-Moy all became regular faces in Wiegman's call-ups, and their development has been incredible to watch.

As of 1st August 2022, Wiegman had a winning percentage of 90% since taking over 11 months prior - in that time, winning the Arnold Clark Cup and of course, the Women's Euro 2022 trophy.

Speaking about her most recent award, Wiegman said:

“I feel very privileged and humbled to have been given such a prestigious honour and would like to dedicate it to the players, the support team and others within The FA who have worked tirelessly for our shared success.

"As I reflect upon this, I would like to thank the fans for the warmth they have shown to me since I joined in 2021, I feel very proud to represent them as England’s head coach.

“I would also like to share my congratulations to Leah, Beth, Ellen and Lucy. Their recognition is a reflection of a brilliant 12 months for the whole squad and the excellent work they all do on and off of the pitch.

“It’s been a wonderful year and as we look ahead to 2023, we hope we can continue to make the country proud.”

Leah Williamson, Arsenal - OBE

The trajectory of Leah Williamson's career has been nothing short of extraordinary. At the Women's World Cup 2019 in France, she was fresh to the international scene - only making a couple of appearances off the bench for her country.



The role she would have at her next international tournament would change the women's game forever.

Williamson became the first England captain to lift an international trophy since the legendary Bobby Moore OBE in 1966. In April 2022, she was awarded the captaincy after displaying leadership skills for both club and country, dethroning long-running England captain Steph Houghton.

Big boots to fill, but Williamson's passion for success, the progression of the game and guidance from Wiegman, became a household name overnight on the 31st of July 2022.

Williamson spoke out about her award on Instagram, saying:

"What an honour to receive an OBE and to be a part of an incredible group of athletes and women and to share the successes of 2022 with them.

"Standing on the shoulders of those that came before us to inspire the millions that will follow."

Beth Mead, Arsenal - MBE

Beth Mead has had herself a serious year. Picking up almost every award she's been nominated for, her recognition by King Charles was a near guarantee.

This year, Beth Mead won:

The European championship, in which she became the first person of either gender to win both the Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament at the Euros or World Cup,

BBC Women's Footballer of the Year award,

England Player of the Year award,

BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.

She also came runner-up in football's most coveted individual prize - the Ballon d'Or.

After scoring 20 goals and assisting 17 in 19 games for England, Mead not only broke Jimmy Reeves' goalscoring record, but became a favourite of fans across the world.

Her passion for the game and the devastating diagnosis of her mother's cancer has fuelled Mead to become one of the greatest footballers in the world.

Mead suffered an ACL injury in November, and a rush to ensure she is fit for the Women's World Cup in July is on.

Lucy Bronze, FC Barcelona - MBE

Former Manchester City full-back Lucy Bronze secured her transfer to European giants FC Barcelona in the summer, after a phenomenal Euros tournament.

Considered one of the best players in the world, Bronze has been the first name on the England teamsheet following her debut in 2013.

Since then, Bronze has gone on to make 100 appearances for her country; truly putting her athletic and technical ability on display. Her career has taken her across Europe, spending time in France, England and more recently Spain.

Her outstanding performances across the continent have led to numerous individual and team awards, including being named the 2018/19 UEFA Women's Player of the Year and The Best FIFA Women's Player for 2020.

Bronze narrowly missed out on the Ballon d'Or in 2019, coming in second place after being beaten by USA's Megan Rapinoe.

Bronze was emotional in her reaction to being awarded an MBE, saying:

"To be recognised for everything I’ve done throughout my career was a little bit surreal. It’s just something so different to football and something harder to compute.

“An MBE is obviously a huge honour and very special. The first person I told was my grandma.

“My grandma probably doesn’t understand many of the awards I’ve won in football but she adored the Queen, so I thought ‘this (MBE) is going to be her special thing’.”

Ellen White, Retired - MBE

Recently-retired Ellen White has had a life-changing year, winning her first international tournament, declaring her retirement from football, and announcing that she is expecting her first child in April 2023.

White has witnessed first-hand the growth of women's football throughout her career, making her first international appearance in 2010. Her clinical goalscoring ability for her country spans 12 years and White remains the Lionesses' all-time top goalscorer.

She boasts of playing in three World Cups, three European championships, and two Olympics, while being named England's Player of the Year three times.

An MBE for White tops on a truly illustrious career for a legendary England player.

Jen Beattie, Arsenal - MBE

Arsenal defender and Scotland international Jen Beattie has inspired people across the world over the last few years, following her breast cancer diagnosis in 2020.

Since her diagnosis, Beattie has been using her platform to share her story and raise awareness of breast cancer. In 2021 her work was recognised, and as was awarded the Helen Rollason award.

Further inspiringly, Beattie maintains her high quality on the pitch and continued to be an active member of Arsenal whilst having radiotherapy.

She is an Arsenal Academy ambassador, who is encouraging young people to understand the signs and how to check themselves.

Beattie has had an impressive footballing career, winning domestic titles and FA Cups with WSL giants Manchester City and Arsenal. She has also made 143 appearances for her country, including playing in Scotland's first Women's World Cup in 2019.

On receiving the news of her MBE award, Beattie said:

"I think what's special about an MBE is it literally is across everything. It recognises the football and the charity work I've done. For it to be about everything, not just what I do on the pitch but what I do off it is special.

"I believe as footballers we all have a voice and we're all role models, so it's just a really proud moment that it has all been recognised at the same time."

Kim Little, Arsenal - MBE

Scotland international Kim Little has been a fantastic servant for Arsenal since arriving in North London in 2008. After seeking opportunities away from the Gunners in 2013, Little made her return in 2017, becoming the club's captain.

Little has gained a plethora of achievements throughout her glittering 17-year career, including being named the BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year in 2016.



She boasts five domestic title wins and three FA Cups for Arsenal, and two NWSL shields for American side Seattle Reign.

The quality she possessed for her national team, Scotland, was noticed in 2012 when Little was one of two Scots included in Team GB’s women’s football team at the London Olympics.

Nine years later, Little was selected again, in a heavily English-dominated side, where she was named a captain for the Tokyo Games in 2021.

Little will be awarded with an MBE for her services and outstanding commitment to association football.