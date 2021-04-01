Accrington Stanley vs Burton Albion preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Burton Albion travel to Accrington Stanley in a bid to get back to winning ways after 10 days without a game.

Accrington come into this game off the back of a 7-0 hammering by promotion hopefuls Peterborough United.

Despite a couple of batterings recently, John Coleman's side are only five points off the top six, with 10 games still to play.

A win for Jimmy Floyd Haselbaink's Brewers will give them hope of survival as once again the pressure intensified after two narrow losses in a row.

Team news

Stanley lost four players to injury last weekend in their damaging defeat to Posh.

Mark Hughes, Ben Barclay, Sean McConville and Rhys Fenlon went off leaving the team to finish with ten men in what was a weekend to forget for the Lancashire side.

They joined the already lengthily injury list for Accrington.

So there will possibly be wholesale changes as they welcome Burton, as last weeks performance was simply not good enough.

Meanwhile for the away side, Haselbaink has pretty much a full squad to chose from apart from injured duo Colin Daniel and Dillon Barnes, who are set to return for the run in towards the end of the season.

Predicted lineups

Accrington Stanley (3-5-2)

Savin; Burgess, Nottingham, Sykes; Maguire, Morgan, Butcher, Rodgers, Sherif; Charles, Bishop.

Burton Albion (4-2-3-1)

Garratt; Brayford, Carter, Mancienne, Bostwick; Smith, Clare; Wallace, Rowe, Akins; Hemmings.

Ones to watch

Dion Charles - Accrington Stanley

Dion Charles is Stanley's top goalscorer this season, he has 17 goals and is known for his power and pace.

Just this week, the 25-year-old made his international debut for the Northern Ireland senior team.

On his day he can be a menace for defenders, and where Accrington need goals Charles is certainly the man to look to. So his involvement could be pivotal in the outcome of this match.

Ben Garratt - Burton Albion

The Burton 'keeper has been nothing short of exceptional since the turn of the year, and has been one of the most important players on the team sheet for the past three months, saving Albion multiple times.

The 26-year-old has one of the highest shots faced in the entire Football League.

Formerly of Crewe Alexandra, enjoying a fruitful six year period there, he has cemented his place in the Burton squad now after a rough first season.

Previous meetings

The last time the two sides met, was all the way back in September. Burton won 2-1 at The Pirelli with captain John Brayford scoring the winner after Joe Powell opened the scoring for the hosts, before Joe Pritchard levelled on the 83rd minute.



How to watch

Due to current restrictions in the UK, there will be no fans in attendance at Accrington. The game is available to watch on iFollow where passes can be purchased via club websites. The kick-off is at 15:00 BST.