Accrington Stanley 0-0 Burton Albion: Accrington held at home to Burton

Burton Albion were held to a 0-0 draw away to Accrington Stanley.

It was a game of few clear cut chances, and the game could have gone either way.

Jimmy Floyd Haselbaink will certainly get a much needed boost from this result as its another step closer to safety, as the season draws to an end.

Meanwhile, Accrington fail to win again denting any hope they had left of making the play-offs, but they could have won it at the end.

Story of the game

First half

The game started slowly, not many chances in the opening stages.

The first real chance of the first half fell to the home side with Paul Smyth who had his long range effort saved by Ben Garratt.

The sides couldn't really be separated after 45 minutes, and any chances that did come along for either side were squandered.

Burton were equal to the hosts in terms of big chances. In-form Jonny Smith tremendously clattered the crossbar with by far the best chance of the half, but thanks to a superb save by Toby Savin it remained 0-0 at half time.

Second half

The second half started much like the first half, both sides very hostile. Not willing to give up much, and frustrating one another.

Just after the hour mark, Sean Clare made good space down the wing creating a chance for the Brewers, however Savin cleared up as no yellow shirt could convert.

Next came one of the misses of the season. It was a brilliant Accrington move, however top scorer Dion Charles skied the ball from close range. One that any betting man would put his house on the 25-year-old to score.

Another chance fell for the hosts as Colby Bishop headed over.

And in the dying embers of the game, Burton denied Accrington from winning the game with Josh Earl making a last ditch tackle to deny substitute Bishop from tapping in from less than two yards out.

The sides could not be settled.

Takeaways

It could have gone either way

With both sides having relatively big chances in either half, it's fair to say it could have gone either way.

A 0-0 draw was probably the fairest result, a point each for the sides and more importantly one step further away from the drop for Haselbaink's side.

Play-off's looking unlikely for Stanley

With yet more points dropped, it looks like the fight for the play-offs will have to wait another year.

John Coleman's side are certainly not up to scratch with the likes of Blackpool and Gillingham fighting for that last spot in the top six, as Accrington drift further away.

MOTM - Hayden Carter

Hayden Carter gets the MOTM for us as his hard work to control at the back was key to a good away clean sheet for Burton.

It was needed in the end as Stanley could have punished late on.

Another great performance from the youngster.