Dele Alli; turn the clock back

Tottenham Hotspur fans shouldn’t only be excited because of the fact that they’ve won their first two games of the Premier League season, but also because one of their homegrown players seems to be back to his best.

Dele Alli, who scored the game-winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers in Matchweek #2 at the Molineaux Stadium, recorded his first goal in the Premier League since March 2020.

‘’Dele did a very good job and he worked very hard,’’ Manager Nuno Espírito Santo said about the midfielder after the game. ‘’He scored in the beginning of the game and in the last minutes of the game he was running all over the pitch so that shows the level of fitness that he has and the belief that he has. A huge, huge help.’’

Against Wolverhampton, Alli also won 18 duels, completed seven dribbles, had three blocked shots and three clearances, along with two successful tackles.

Back to his best

The 25 year-old is getting back to his best after a really poor 2020 / 21 campaign.

This shouldn’t surprise anyone though, considering that during pre-season for Spurs he showed his level of confidence is through the roof.

Much of what he did might have gone unnoticed against Wolves, but his work ethic when defending is undeniable, and seems to be getting more comfortable playing in a much deeper role under the Portuguese manager.

Reaction

After the game, Dele reacted to Tottenham's 1-0 win over Wolves away from home and spoke about his new role.

''My game has been a lot different so far this season,'' Alli said. ''Playing a little bit deeper has allowed me to get in the box later and that is what I like to do. It was a great ball by Sergio (Reguilón) and I was really happy to get the goal.

It was not a great performance but lots of positives to take.''

This must get Spurs fans excited ahead of the rest of the season, and it seems like Dele is back to the level which led him to win the PFA Young Player of the Year award twice earlier in his career.