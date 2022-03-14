Bournemouth vs Reading preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 06: Philip Billing disappointment after he lifts the ball over keeper Taye Ashby-Hammond of Boreham Wood FC and the bar during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between AFC Bournemouth and Boreham Wood at Vitality Stadium on February 06, 2022 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

Two teams with radically different priorities are set to do battle on Tuesday evening, as automatic promotion-chasing Bournemouth play hosts to low-lying Reading.

The Cherries are coming off the back of a toughly-fought victory over troubled Derby County, where goals at the death of each half from Dominic Solanke and Jamal Lowe saw off The Rams as Scott Parker's men earned three points on the coast.

The Royals will be out to avenge themselves after their last performance, where they dismally crumbled at the hands of Nottingham Forest, with a double from Keinan Davis being added to with finishes from Ryan Yates and substitute Sam Surridge as Paul Ince's team were thrashed 4-0 at The City Ground.

Reading currently sit four points away from the drop zone, and will be hoping for an unlikely result on the coast amidst encouraging form from Barnsley below them, who have just one defeat in their last five.

Bournemouth will be looking to make the most out of their games in hand over their neighbours (two over Fulham in first, and three over Huddersfield Town in third) to keep hopes of a league title in sight.

Team news

Bournemouth will be without three through suspension, but only two of them are players, with Jefferson Lerma and Adam Smith both suspended alongside manager Scott Parker.

Junior Stanislas and Kieffer Moore have been joined in the treatment room by Leeds United loanee Leif Davis, who was hauled off against Derby in the 29th minute with a hip issue. Jamal Lowe is also a doubt after picking up a knock prior to his goal in the game.

Reading star man Lucas Joao was fit enough to make a cameo appearance against Forest after a bout of COVID-19, but Tom Holmes and John Swift will be unavailable with the virus.

Karl Hein, Felipe Araruna, Abdul-Rahman Baba, Femi Azeez and Dejan Tetek make up a quintet of injury concerns for Ince, who will certainly consider some alterations after Saturday's dismal showing.

Predicted lineups

Bournemouth: Travers, Stacey, Phillips, Kelly, Zemura, Lerma, Cook, Cantwell, Christie, Solanke, Anthony

Reading: Nyland, Yiadom, Morrison, Dann, McIntyre, Drinkwater, Rinomhota, Ince, Ejaria, Hoilett, Joao

Ones to watch

Dominic Solanke

With another scoring appearance against The Rams, Bournemouth's top scorer will be licking his lips at the prospect of playing against a shaky Reading defence, which he scored against in the reverse game.

Lucas Joao

After making a (short) return at The City Ground, the Portuguese forward will be hopeful of getting back with a bang at Dean Court.

Previous meetings

The last time these two sides faced off was at The Madejski Stadium in October. The scorers were exactly the same as The Cherries' win over Derby, with Lowe adding to a Solanke finish to take the points back to the coast.

How to watch

The game is at Dean Court and will kick off at 19:45 GMT, it will be available to watch on Sky Sports Red Button.