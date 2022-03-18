Barnet v Woking: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Barnet welcome Woking to the Hive on Saturday hoping to build on two big wins at their North West London home in recent weeks.

Team News

Barnet have no major injury concerns coming into this match. Jamie Turley recently came back from suspension following a disciplinary incident, and Dean Brennan has a full squad to pick from.

Meanwhile, Woking should be unchanged from last week's win against Maidenhead United, and have no new major injury concerns. Kyran Lofthouse and Jermaine Anderson are the only injury absentees from Ian Dyer's squad.

Predicted Lineups

Barnet: Aston Oxborough, Jamie Turley , Ben Richards-Everton, Ross Marshall, Ephron Mason-Clark, Adam Marriott, Reiss Greenidge, Sam Beard, Sam Woods, Ryan De Havilland, Reece Grego-Cox.

Woking: Craig Ross, Josh Casey, Tom Champion, Moussa Diarra, David Longe-King, Rohan Ince, Solomon Nwabuokei, Max Kretzschmar, Tyreke Johnson, Jamar Loza, Inih Effiong.

Form Guide

Barnet come into this game off the back of two excellent wins at the Hive in the past two weeks. On 5th March, the Bees put salt into the wound of soon-to-be relegated Dover Athletic with an emphatic 6-0 win. Last Tuesday, promotion-chasing Boreham Wood were beaten 1-0 by a sole Ephron Mason-Clark goal. The Bees have picked up eight points from their last six games.

Woking were relieved to get their first win in ten thanks to a late Nicke Kabamba goal against Maidenhead. Ian Dyer has taken three games so far, and the Cards have scored just once, but they've only conceded once and have picked up four points in that time.

Ones to Watch

Barnet star Ephron Mason-Clark scored the winner against Boreham Wood on Tuesday night, adding to his five goals scored this season. This form has seen him called up to the England C squad to play Wales C later on this month.

Woking star Max Kretzschmar will be looking to find the form that has seen him win the praise of managers across the division. The 28-year-old tireless attacking midfielder has nine goals so far this season, and is enjoying his best season at this level.

Previous Meetings

These two have met five times since they returned to this division, with both sides winning twice, and one draw. Woking took the spoils the last time these two met at the Hive, beating an out-of-sorts Barnet side 2-0. However, the most memorable meeting in recent times at the Hive was a thrilling 2-2 draw, with Mason-Clark completing a dramatic comeback from 2-0 down with a header in the 97th minute.

Where to Watch

This game is not on TV, but radio coverage will be available online via BBC Radio Surrey.