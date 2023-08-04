Vanarama National League Preview: The lowdown on all 24 teams in the fifth tier

After almost 100 days without competitive football, the Vanarama National League is finally back, and it returns with a lot to live up to following the drama of last season.

It all gets underway this Saturday, with six new teams in the division, including recently-relegated duo Rochdale and Hartlepool, plus the likes of newly-promoted AFC Fylde and Ebbsfleet United.

In advance of opening day, courtesy of our talented writers here at VAVEL, we have provided a lowdown of every team and how we think they will fare in the 2023/24 season.

AFC Fylde

Written by Ryan Brookes

The National League has been three seasons without AFC Fylde, but now the Coasters are back after their National League North title win, and they have big expectations.

While Oxford and Kidderminster come into the division looking to stay up, Adam Murray’s side will probably be aiming to not only do that but clinch a mid-table finish too, which is extremely possible with the team they have accrued.

The signings of Kieran Glynn, Theo Richardson, Gold Omotayo, Owen Evans, and Jon Ustabasi only add to the existing quality of Fylde, which includes the likes of Danny Philliskirk and Nick Haughton.

The latter is probably the name that stands out most to non-league fans, the top scorer in their division last season, and an incredible statistic of 60+ goals in less than half as many appearances for the club.

He will be looking to fire them up the table, and I can certainly see them securing a decent finish in their returning campaign.

Aldershot Town

Written by Makayla Thomas

Aldershot Town now see themselves as the longest-serving club in the National League, heading into their 11th straight season in the fifth tier after Wrexham's promotion last campaign.

Tommy Widdrington was appointed manager near the end of last season, and the Shots are yet to lose a league game under his management. He’s now had the chance to re-tool his squad and establish his style of play in preparation for the coming season.

However, pre-season didn't start the way the club would have liked, with Christian Maghoma being brought off in his debut against Wycombe with what the club confirmed to be a ruptured achilles.

The Shots’ key signing this year is Swiss forward, Lorent Tolaj. He joined from Brighton and Hove Albion and has already made visible improvements to Widdrington’s side. Haji Mnoga also returns to the club on a season loan, an addition which is welcomed by fans.

Recent seasons have not given Shots fans much to smile about, and they finished 18th last time around. Whilst expectations aren't through the roof, predictions see The Shots down the bottom end of the table, or even being relegated. They may be a team that could surprise people this season.

Altrincham

Written by Steven Narloch

Following a rather mixed 22/23 National League season, Altrincham will be hoping for a much steadier year that will not see them tentatively flirt with relegation.

The return of Chris Conn-Clarke in the summer, on a permanent basis from Fleetwood Town, was a signing that sparked plenty of excitement among the Alty supporters.

The lively midfielder scored nine goals from 30 appearances last season while on loan for Alty and became a fan favourite in his time with the club

Other new signings, such as winger Justin Amaluzor and ‘keeper Ethan Ross, have both looked impressive in pre-season, as well as familiar names such as Isaac Marriott and Elliott Osborne.

There are teams in the league who have a much better squad, meaning a high mid-table finish with an outside chance of the playoffs would be a good season for Phil Parkinson’s men.

Barnet

Written by Aaron Jaffe

Barnet fans sense a real feeling of optimism buzzing around the Hive for the coming season as the Bees look to work on inflicting their sting even higher up the table.

Having fallen victim to a fair share of managers who were unable to unite a sinking ship post-Currie era, former Wealdstone boss Dean Brennan and his management squad have steered Barnet into a playoff threat, even arguably in contention for the automatic spots.

The Bees fell short of promotion in the playoffs last season, losing narrowly to local neighbours Boreham Wood in the eliminator match. However, Brennan has been able to do what he does best again this window, poaching on some of the lower table sides' starlets as well as diving into the National League South for extra talent.

Despite losing star midfielder Ryan De Havilland to League One side Peterborough United, they have managed to retain Finley Potter for another one-year-loan from Sheffield United, and the permanent acquisitions of Zak Brunt, Ade Oluwo, Ben Coker, Sam Barratt, Callum Stead, Jordan Gillmore and Reece Hall-Johnson all point to a promising campaign ahead.

With a tough run of games to open their season, including the newly-relegated Hartlepool United on opening day, the Bees will have to answer the critics early to prove they are with the best of the best in the division. If they could add potentially a clinical striker and one more central midfielder, Barnet will pose a threat to any opponent that is thrown their way.

One To Watch: Ade Oluwo

Signed from National League South outfit Chelmsford City right at the start of the summer window, the 23-year-old is tall, agile and quick to react. Having had time to settle into the preferred three-back formation under Brennan in pre-season, he will be crucial as the central defender holding off the top number 9s in the league.

Boreham Wood

Written by Owen Barnard

Boreham Wood will be looking to get over the heartbreak of last season’s dramatic play-off exit against Notts County this campaign, and they may have high hopes in the absence of the Magpies and Wrexham.

Former Fulham and Walsall striker Timmy Abraham heads the main additions made by the Wood Army to their squad for the season, alongside Mo Sagaf, Angelo Balanta, Tom Whelan, Kwesi Appiah and Charlie Owens.

With Will Evans and Dennon Lewis two of the main departures, the Hertfordshire-based side have kept the majority of their squad together, which could be helpful to creating a strong start whilst other sides attempt to gel.

However, it could still be more of the same for Boreham Wood, who should be near the top of the table but may struggle to finish above Paul Cook’s Chesterfield who also narrowly missed out on play-off glory last campaign.

Oldham, who are new to the division having been relegated from League Two last season, will also likely prove too much for the Wood Army.

We predict another play-off semi-final exit for Boreham Wood.

Bromley

Written by Joel Page

It epitomises Bromley that, even after Deji Elerewe's double dose of accidental sabotage in the play-off semi-final, they courageously came back swinging even if ultimately falling short in the end.

Even having lost defensive duo Omar Sowunmi and teenage starlet Kellen Fisher to deserved Football League moves this summer, one would therefore be foolish to back against Andy Woodman's troops still finding a way to come back stronger.

7th, 10th, and 7th in the last three campaigns demonstrate that the rugged Ravens are always in the picture among sides to whom their financial resources do not align.

Armed with the ageing yet inevitably prolific Michael Cheek, alongside a similarly reputable Adam Marriott, they will provide a regular supply of goals once again.

Stopping them at the other end is a task disrupted by the aforementioned departures, but in Cole Kpekawa and Josh Passley, they have very stable replacements that can instantly slot in seamlessly.

It's exactly what Bromley do so well, and no doubt that will translate onto the pitch again.

Chesterfield

Written by Ben Smith

Beaten finalists in last season’s Promotion Final, Chesterfield will be aiming to put Wembley shoot-out heartache behind them this time around.

And even before a ball has been kicked, it is the Spireites that are widely considered title favourites for the 2023/24 campaign.

That fact comes as little surprise to most in North Derbyshire, with many of the squad that secured a third-placed finish in 22/23 having been retained, and bolstered by marquee additions in Will Grigg, Tom Naylor and Harry Tyrer.

Youngsters Bailey Hobson and Harley Curtis have also joined, in a summer where Paul Cook has prioritised quality over quantity when searching for the final pieces of his promotion puzzle.

On paper at least, it seems to be mission accomplished in that regard, and whilst some nagging doubts remain, particularly in the defensive third, the Blues certainly seem well-placed to live up to their pre-season billing.

Dagenham & Redbridge

Written by Joel Page

After several years of being rightfully tipped among the play-off challengers to no avail, Dagenham & Redbridge can embrace the tag of being an unknown quantity this time around.

Several key outgoings accentuated an already crucial summer of transition under Ben Strevens but he has brought in clever replacements who align with a purported ambition to restore the club to its roots of workmanlike grafters bound by ferocious team spirit.

While crucially tying down keeper Elliot Justham, now captain, he has also made massive improvements to a defence that was extremely porous in conceding seventy goals last season. Tom Eastman and Lewis Page, both arguably still capable of playing in the EFL where they've spent their entire careers, will ensure that doesn't repeat.

A completely rebuilt midfield comprises a nice blend of robustness allied with technical craft and in front of it lies a 23-goal understudy to only Macaulay Langstaff and Paul Mullin, so Dagenham definitely have the ingredients to defy expectation under the radar.

Whether that comes to fruition this season remains to be seen, but one guarantee is they won't be passively rolling over for anyone.

Dorking Wanderers

Written by Ryan Brookes

One of the most unique, well-known, successful clubs in English football, Dorking Wanderers have incredibly only been around since 1999 when they began playing park football in the Crawley and District Football League. Fast forward 24 years, and Wanderers now remarkably ply their trade one step below the EFL, after twelve promotions which has rapidly boosted them up the pyramid.

At the helm of this big project is Marc White, the manager of the Surrey outfit, as well as the owner, founder, and chairman.

Playoff winners in the National League a couple of seasons back, Dorking managed to avoid the drop in their inaugural campaign in the fifth tier of English football, in fact ending on 57 points.

Now questions of whether they could make the impossible possible are being asked, but for now, it will still be a bit of a learning curve down at Meadowbank.

Wanderers haven’t exactly been overly active in the summer transfer market, but have bolstered their ranks with the addition of goalkeeper Harrison Male and turned Tony Craig’s loan permanent.

If the injured duo of Alfie Rutherford and Matt Briggs can get back to fitness early in the season, it gives Dorking a real chance to push on.

However, a difficult start awaits, away at promotion favourites Chesterfield. Obviously, the aim will probably be to stay in the league again, but I really think White’s men can secure a mid-table finish once again, while breaking into the top half might be a way away just yet.

Eastleigh

Written by Chloe Boyne

After narrowly missing out on a place in the National League playoffs last season, Lee Bradbury’s high-flying Spitfires will aim to land a top-six finish this campaign.

A difficult conclusion to the 22/23 season saw Eastleigh without a win in their final seven games, a series of results that are sure to have influenced the club’s transfer business this summer.

The south-coast side have signed defensive reinforcements; Ryan Clampin, Lee Hodson, and Ludwig Francillette to bolster the backline after conceding 57 goals last season.

Eastleigh have also strengthened their existing squad with the recruitment of several attacking options, including striker Paul McCallum, who makes his return to the Silverlake after a spell at Dagenham and Redbridge, scoring 39 goals.

Academy stars; Harley Stock, Luka Chalwell, and Kaya Tshaka have been awarded their first professional contracts, with the trio featuring in an impressive pre-season for the Spitfires.

A new era at Eastleigh may have begun with Stewart Donald’s summer takeover of the club, but they will be keen to repeat history and be playoff challengers once again.

Ebbsfleet United

Written by Finley Chung

Off the back of a season that only contained seven league losses and having clinched the title with four games remaining, Ebbsfleet United return to the National League for the first time since 2019/20.

Propelled by last year’s National League South Player of the Season, Dominic Poleon, and his 36 goals, his decision to stay with the Fleet could prove to be a pivotal decision if the Kent side are to stay up.

Adding to the team that won the league by 20 points last season, manager Dennis Kutrieb has brought in a wealth of experience, including former Leyton Orient enforcer Oussenyou Cisse from Eastleigh, and David Amoo, with the German looking to reset Amoo’s career, after a poor 22/23 with Stevenage and Crewe Alexandra in the EFL.

Whilst memories of last season will still be fresh in the mind of Fleet fans, the Kufflink Stadium will not be an easy place for any National League side to go, as Fleet look to reassert themselves at step one of non-league football.

Gateshead

Written by Ryan Brookes

Dubbed one of the dark horses for the forthcoming campaign, the Heed head into opening day with high expectations, having had their returning season to the fifth tier as a chance to stabilize themselves, which they certainly did do.

With young boss Mike Williamson at the helm, he has more than proved doubters wrong, guiding Gateshead to a remarkable National League North title win before boosting the Tynesiders to a comfortable mid-table finish last term, when relegation was looming large at one point.

While events of their abnormally abandoned pre-season friendly at Dunston UTS somewhat took precedence over playing matters at the time, the Heed quickly got back on track with victories over Harrogate and South Shields, setting them up with momentum going into game one of the season, as Boreham Wood visit the Gateshead International Stadium.

Williamson likes a small squad, but likes to build it with quality and promise, proven with the signings and retentions over the summer.

Despite losing key players in Owen Bailey and Dan Ward, they have managed to secure another season of the starring loanees from 2022/23, as well as Notts County penalty-shootout hero Archie Mair and Maidstone standout Regan Booty.

Overall, you would have to rate Gateshead’s chances with the solid side assembled, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them record a top-half finish, even within the desirable top seven.

FC Halifax Town

Written by Ryan Brookes

FA Trophy holders, but not a season that completely reflects their Wembley triumph. For a side that tasted playoff elimination the previous year, you would have thought they would be chomping at the bit to do it all over again, but this time, Halifax needn’t play more than their 46 league games.

The change of manager and loss of key players may have played a part in their downfall, but it was never their season, finishing ten points shy of the top seven. At times, their resilience was shown, mainly towards the back end of the term, when the Shaymen put three past eventual champions Wrexham, before following that up with a thrashing of York.

Under the management of Chris Millington, Halifax may well be on the up after the Trophy win, but again bidding farewell to crucial aspects of their team - Jesse Debrah, Mani Dieseruvwe, and Jack Senior three of them.

On the more positive side, Town have recruited fairly well, bringing in Andrew Oluwabori and Ryan Galvin along with a host of others, while Millenic Alli vitally remains the driving force in midfield, and should provide a huge threat again this year.

If the fans can really turn out in numbers and get behind the Shaymen, that can have an impact, but at this moment in time, I would conclude that a playoff spot is a bit unrealistic.

Hartlepool United

Written by Ryan Brookes

It became pretty evident midway through last season that Hartlepool would have to battle real hard to remain in League Two, and even with the introduction of former Macclesfield and York promotion-winning manager John Askey, the task in hand was momentous.

They gave themselves a fighting chance at one stage, but it just wasn’t to be, as they succumbed to relegation in their second year since promotion back out of non-league.

Now they have to do it all over again, and many believe that an immediate bounce back up is on the cards, as Pools fans gaze in admiration at the side that their experienced gaffer is piecing together.

Pete Jameson, Mani Dieseruvwe and Anthony Mancini are just a few of the key signings brought through the door this summer and will look to impress this term.

A solid pre-season campaign should also carry Hartlepool into the new season in high spirits.

While off-the-pitch matters stay away from the playing side, a playoff position is certainly not out of reach for the newly-relegated outfit, and anything less, Askey will probably be disappointed with - it begins away at Barnet for them.

Kidderminster Harriers

Written by Joel Page

The most open playoff race for years saw Kidderminster Harriers among a congested cluster of sides, stretching right down to lower mid-table, who had the opportunity to gatecrash a coveted spot in the final few weeks of last season.

A blistering run of six consecutive victories while only conceding once propelled them to claim exactly that, and the exponentially-rising momentum became an unstoppable force which catalysed an exhilarating promotion at the expense of teams that had been far more consistent overall.

After all joyous bewilderment subsided, the pertinent question quickly became how Russ Penn’s Harriers can consolidate their unexpected status in a division which they sprinted into, but now need to have the skills over a marathon format.

Enhancement to a strikeforce that wasn’t overly prolific anyway (although boasts impressive duo Amari Morgan-Smith and Ashley Hemmings) brought Gerry McDonagh into the building, while Matt Preston rejoins permanently to bolster a defensive unit good enough to frustrate many.

Embodying their ambitious manager, they will be well-drilled and charge into every battle aiming to constantly evolve rather than simply being grateful to be here.

Maidenhead United

Written by Joel Page

Widely tipped as a relegation contender having seen their latest star poached, it's just another summer at Maidenhead United. Surely, the general consensus suggests, this is the year where their borderline miracle working does not come to fruition anymore.

Yet, that never happens. For, every time without fail, wily operator Alan Devonshire constructs a hard-working unit from whom he extracts far more than merely the sum of their constituent parts.

Admittedly, the margins on which they stay afloat of the drop zone are lessening, but the Magpies will always feel capable of holding their own against much bigger outfits with proportionate budgets.

The departures of Cole Kpekawa, Sam Barratt and Emile Acquah could not go unremedied, especially the latter whose 13 league goals were valuable.

Tobi Sho-Silva is a decent stylistic replacement, and Harry Parsons provides something different up front, while Kevin Lokko will offer stability at the other end. Reece Smith, meanwhile, is a future star primed to be the next cab off the rank to an EFL destination.

Oldham Athletic

Written by Harrison Crowther

Last season concluded positively despite a dreadful start for Oldham. Five wins and a draw in the final six secured the Latics’ first top-half finish in any league since 2009.

Not only this, but in the final half of the season Oldham were statistically the third-best team in the division behind runaway title competitors Notts County and Wrexham.

So far in the transfer window, positive steps have been taken to aim for a finish twelve places higher than the last campaign, and in the attempt to be the best of the bunch come April.

The signing of Shaun Hobson from Southend and the very recent signing of James Norwood from Barnsley clearly state the intent of the board and manager.

Charlie Raglan also joined from League One Cheltenham Town, with the former club captain being offered a renewed 2-year deal. With all the signings so far it sets Oldham up for a title challenge that I think is one that can definitely be won.

Oxford City

City will be heading into their first ever National League Season. (Credit: Oxford City Football Club)

Written by Harry Ware

Oxford City will compete in their first-ever National League campaign this season, after what was a remarkable campaign last time out for the Oxfordshire-based side.

A 4-0 thrashing of St Albans in the National League South Play-off final meant they secured promotion to Step One of non-league football for the first time in their history.

However, with the club remaining part-time, it will be a huge challenge for Ross Jenkins' side, who have already lost key striker Klaidi Lolos to League Two side Crawley Town.

Whilst they have EFL experience in their side with the likes of Josh Parker and recently signed Tafari Moore, it could be a long season for City, who will feel that they must beat their part-time counterparts in the likes of Dorking Wanderers and Wealdstone to have any chance of remaining in the National League come next season.

Rochdale

Written by Joe Bamford

Last season for Dale was one which consisted of constant negativity surrounding the club, bringing an end to their almost 102-year stay in the Football League.

However, in the final 8 games, Jim McNulty took over and had a team poor show some decent performances, a positive heading into the new season.

With McNulty now at the permanent helm, giving the team an attacking, aggressive style of football, I can see this season being a successful one. Dale’s summer business has been impressive on paper, with inexperienced signings such as Michael Afuye from Avro and Moe Shubbar recently of Crawley, who have shown promising signs, and experienced additions such as Adam Clayton and Harvey Gilmour, who have shown signs of a solid partnership.

These additions with a squad consisting of strong players such as Ian Henderson, Devante Rodney and Tyrese Sinclair, who have proven themselves useful at the level above, seem a good mix. Many Rochdale fans will likely be happy with a top-half finish with a possible playoff push.

Solihull Moors

Written by Ambi Nahal

Solihull Moors will be looking to get over the disappointing season last time out and try to climb back up the league. From making the playoffs two seasons ago, they will be hoping to do the same.

They have signed former Premier League defender Richard Stearman to hopefully bolster up the back line. The 35-year-old veteran made 77 appearances in the Premier League and played over 450 times in the Football League. Another defender added to this new-look defensive squad is Joe Newton.

In addition, the West Midlands side have signed Matty Warburton and Connor Hall; both playing in attacking positions. Neal Ardley will be hoping that the successful spells that these two players had last season will transcribe into goals this campaign.

The most significant departure is their goalkeeper, Ryan Boot. He made 224 appearances for the Moors over 5 years, keeping 69 clean sheets. His departure allows up-and-coming 18-year-old Tommy Simkin to make his mark.

Even with the padding out both the defence and attack, having lost their experienced goalkeeper may prove difficult for the Moors.



We predict a mid-table finish.

Southend United

Written by George Davis

Where do we even start? A repeat fixture to HMRC away gave Southend 42 days to clear their £275,000 tax debt on July twelfth, with the court hearing of debts up to £3 million.

To add to the woes, most office staff at the club only received three months of salaries last week, leaving the state of the club in a precarious position.

The National League have also put out a statement confirming that if the Shrimpers were to fall behind again on their payment of staff, a ten-point deduction would hit the Essex side. Chairman Ron Martin recently accused protesting fans of putting off prospective buyers after supposed front-runner Kimura opted to not continue on their own, instead asking to collaborate with others.

However, it's not all doom and gloom, fans have rallied around each other and showed unwavering levels of support to the club and its employees. Countless hours spent outside Ron’s house protesting has put increasing pressure on the chairman to sell, with people having to turn up in the masses to help get Roots Hall ready.

One thing is for certain, no matter how close Southend seems to death, the fans will just keep on going.

Wealdstone

Grosvenor Vale (Photo: Ryan Brookes)

Written by Libby McElhinney

Wealdstone enter their fourth season in the National League on Saturday off the back of a successful previous season, finishing 13th.

The Stones sold talented keeper Sam Howes to Leyton Orient this summer, meaning they were in the market for a new, young player for between the sticks. They soon found Jed Ward on loan from Bristol Rovers who has made two appearances for the London club in their pre-season campaign.

Alongside this, they also announced the permanent signing of former loanee Charlie Barker from Charlton Athletic after his success on loan at Wealdstone last season. Tahvon Campbell also signed from Rochdale in a bid to improve the front line.

One of the more recent signings is Luke Dreher following a successful trial period at the club, however, the midfielder suffered a freak injury during pre-season with a double arm fracture and will be out for the first couple of months.

Striker Sean Adarkwa also arrives ahead of the opening fixture against York City on Saturday, looking to fire Stones up the table.

With heaps of emerging talent and new signings in the league, it’s difficult to predict where any club will finish this season. Wealdstone’s high-priority target will be to remain in the league, however, there is no reason as to why they couldn’t go on to better last season's standings.

Woking

Written by Will Bewsey

Last season for Woking was very much a surprise, as a few people’s dark horses, the expectation was very much to try and sneak into the playoffs. However, they were in at least fourth from October until the end of the season, before ultimately falling just short in the eliminators.

After making ten signings and losing just James Daly and Kyran Lofthouse of those offered contracts, the Cards have improved their squad depth massively, after the lack of depth last season ultimately cost them a run at glory, and it’s very much hoped by Woking fans that they will improve on last season, finding more consistency and hopefully making the top three, although as everyone knows, nothing is simple in the National League!

Key signings include Matt Robinson, Greg Taylor, and Manny Oyeleke, plus keep an eye out for Nana Boateng on loan from Millwall, who has impressed massively in pre-season.

York City

Written by Ryan Brookes

The last few years for the Minstermen have been nothing short of turbulent, with four managers, three owners, two seasons, and one unexpected promotion campaign.

Latterly, York were forced into a relegation battle which they so narrowly avoided on the final day of the latest season, but it certainly wasn’t an easy task following a rollercoaster few months of emotion, which saw them slowly slide down the table.

Under the reigns of homegrown boss Michael Morton, City seem to be on the up once more, recently taken over by new ownership - Matt and Julie-Anne Uggla.

The mother and son duo have wasted no time in making their mark at the LNER Community Stadium, almost doubling the size of the first-team squad in less than a month.

With an alleged club record fee smashed with the addition of highly-rated striker Dipo Akinyemi, and the recruitment of solid centre-back partners, Tyler Cordner and Callum Howe, just to name a few of the new signings, I’m sure many York fans would be disappointed to at least not finish in the top half of the table.