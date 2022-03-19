Key quotes from Shota Arveladze as Tigers lose at home again

Hull City Head Coach Shota Arveladze was left scratching his head at home again as Luton Town took the points back home and left the biggest crowd of the season at the MKM Stadium without much to cheer about.

Tom Eaves at least broke the Tigers’ home duck in injury time to make the score 1-3, but Arveladze couldn’t hide his frustration in his post match press conference.

Here is what he had to say.

“Football can be really unfair at times”

“Difficult to explain,” said the Hull City Head Coach. “Football can be really unfair at times. I still believe we didn’t really deserve to concede three goals. We couldn’t stay in the game and it happens again at home. We need more time again to come back into the game but unfortunately it happens.

I think we should be talking more with the defenders. It could change everything. It’s difficult when you run and there is no shout. This is the next step – they will learn more from this. You can’t coach after the game.

You have to be in a position to stop things before it happens. I said thank you to the boys that it was a hard week, hard games. This was a solid opponent with good strikers and unfortunately the mistakes happened.”

”We need to learn from the past and look forward”

“I think we looked solid in the first half, and I think with the second goal it made me make my first two changes. We have a lot of small injuries, and we held the last change,” he said when quizzed about not going two up front earlier.

“The changes did well but I said to the players we need to learn from the past and look forward.

The supporters stayed to the last whistle, and it is absolutely fantastic to see this. We will try to win them back again.”

“We need good rest, but the right rest”

“It depends how we are going to use this break. We need good rest but the right rest. The young boys have to understand we don’t switch off, we rest and come back fresh. They have two days off and then they come back in.”

”I don’t want to blame anyone”

“We will look in the next ten days we will look at Baxter in the break to see if he can come back. Matt has done very well.

We do more mistakes at home, that is why we are worse at home. I don’t want to blame anyone. Unfortunately we have won more away games than home, but I don’t think there’s a lot of difference.”