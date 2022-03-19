Key quotes from Nathan Jones as Hatters down Hull

Nathan Jones spoke glowingly of his players after his Luton Town side defeated Hull City 3-1 at the MKM Stadium.

Elijah Adebayo opened the scoring before Harry Cornick and James Bree added to their total. Tom Eaves pulled a late goal back for the Tigers to deny Jones’ side the clean sheet.

Here is what the Luton Town manager had to say in his pre-match press conference.

“Thoroughly delighted”

“Every game is very difficult – I’m thoroughly delighted.

We took the lead and never looked back. There were some excellent players on their side and the only tinge of disappointment is not keeping a clean sheet. I did think we were outstanding.

It’s tough, been tough this week. The group work hard and do everything that we ask of them and that’s why we are in the position we are.”

On promotion hopes

“It’s not dreaming”, he said when asked of promotion talk. “We know that we can achieve – this has been five or six years in the making.

“We have been building for this. On paper we are bottom three but we work hard – other teams don’t score and defend like we do.

Fulham are a wonderful side – but we want to progress, we wanted to get better than last year. That’s all we can do – anything else is a bonus. If you look at our numbers, we deserve it, too. Our numbers back up where we are. The only thing we don’t have is the possession stat.”

We’ve got eight games left - let’s see what happens

“Since we came back we had some games in there where we shouldn’t have lost,” Jones admitted. “The Championship has such small margins on each side. We stick to what we’re doing and we’ve got eight games left – let’s see what happens.

Weve got six centre halves out now – we need the break. The schedule doesn’t help – without the five subs it’s hard. We keep trucking on.

Still a tough act to do – we’ve got a few days off now. The mental side for staff is huge as well. We’ve all needed this break.”