Guiseley AFC 1-2 Barnsley FC XI: Match Report

The Lions sprung to life immediately, with Trialist B sending a good effort barely over the bar with just shy of two minutes gone.

The good momentum would continue for the hosts and they would be rewarded on 10 minutes thanks to on-form Trialist B, who would steal the ball from ex-Guiseley defender Jason Sraha and charge into the box before calmly placing the ball past Barnsley’s Brad Collins and into the bottom right-hand corner, much to the joy of the home support.

Guiseley would continue their strong start, stringing passes together and creating opportunities, with the most notable coming on 16 minutes from Trialist C, whose effort from outside the box showed promise, but ultimately lacked power and safely landed in the arms of Collins.

Trialist C was at it again three minutes later with a superb effort from long-range, this time forcing a strong save out of Collins.

Following this, the Terriers managed to grow into the game and had a few chances of their own, the most notable being a 26th minute Aiden Marsh free-kick that travelled under the Guiseley wall, but ultimately landed in the hands of Scott Maloney in the Lions’ goal.

The rest of the half lacked clear-cut chances and was your typical pre-season affair, which gave Guiseley a deserved lead heading into the break.

In true pre-season fashion, half-time saw a plethora of changes as the second-half got underway, with the visitors making the most of this, having a number of efforts testing Guiseley keeper Kyle Trennery.

This momentum continued and Barnsley were rewarded on 63 minutes when Guiseley’s Jorge Sikora made contact with a squared ball from Barnsley’s Joe Ackroyd that ultimately ended up in the net.

The Terriers would take the lead 14 minutes later courtesy of Fabio Jalo, who gained the ball inside the box and was able to power it past Trennery and into the bottom right-hand corner, giving the visitors a deserved lead.

The rest of the game saw some good defensive work from Guiseley, but this couldn’t be translated into an equaliser, meaning the hosts fell to a defeat, albeit after putting in a good display.

Final Thoughts:

Guiseley showed encouraging signs in this game and will feel good heading into Saturday’s clash with Everton’s U23s, whilst Barnsley’s young squad showed some great potential, and many of these players will hope they can break into the Terriers’ side throughout their League One campaign.