1. FC Kaiserslautern 2-1 Hannover 96: Red Devils win at the death to mark second-tier return

1. FC Kaiserslautern returned to the 2. Bundesliga after four years away with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Hannover 96 at Fritz-Walter Stadion.

A sellout crowd of over 50,000 saw the Red Devils jump in front in the 11th minute courtesy of Mike Wunderlich.

A much improved performance by Hannover saw them level through substitute Havard Nielsen.

The match appeared to be headed for a draw until defender Kevin Kraus grabbed a stoppage-time winner.

Story of the match

Kaiserslautern nearly caught Hannover out on five minutes as a free-kick by Hendrick Zuck eventually found it's way to Ben Zolinski, but an interception by a Hannover defender prevented the chance.

The hosts took the lead when a long ball down the right was held up by Borner, but his attempted back-pass was short of Ron-Robert Zieler, Terrence Boyd intercepting and squaring for Wunderlich, who tapped home.

Wunderlich and Zolinski exchanged passes just outside the Hannover area, the latter nodding down for the former, who flashed a left-footed volley just wide of the far post.

Hannover had a half-chance on the half-hour mark when Kohn crossed in the middle for Hendrik Weydandt, but a Kaiserslautern defender was on hand to see off the danger.

There was an early change for the Red Devils as Zolinski limped off with an apparent knee injury, replaced by Kenny Redondo.

The Kaiserslautern substitute gained possession by stripping Louis Schaub of the ball and had a go, but Zieler got down to his right to save the low shot that was headed for the corner.

Four minutes into the second half, the ball fell for Julian Niehues, who curled one from 25 yards away, Zieler saving comfortably.

The match came to a lull until a quarter of an hour remained, a 30-yard free-kick taken by Kerk looked to be going in, but Andreas Luthe dove to his right to palm away with his right hand.

More pressure by the visitors resulted in Kerk's free-kick finding the head of Maximilian Beier, who glanced it to the back post, but Luthe was on hand to make another excellent save.

Finally, the equalizer came when Kaiserslautern failed to clear a ball from the left, Boris Tomiak totally miscuing a clearance, falling to Nielsen, who sure-footed home on his 29th birthday.

Five minutes from time, the visitors nearly grabbed a winner, Dehm with a clear sight of goal from 12 yards out, but he lashed wide of the post.

Into second-half stoppage time, the Red Devils found a winner. Everyone came forward on a corner and when Hannover failed to clear, Kraus poked home from close range.