Havard Nielsen joins Freiburg

SC Freiburg announced the arrival of Havard Nielsen from Red Bull Salzburg on Thursday, as the Schwarzwald side aim to bounce back to the Bundesliga at the first time of asking. The clubs did not disclose any information about contract length or transfer fee.

A return to Germany

The forward will join Freiburg in January, once the transfer window re-opens, and comes with the experience of playing in both of Germany's top two divisions. Nielsen has plyed his trade with Eintracht Braunschweig for two seasons on loan, scoring 10 times in 46 games for the Lions.

The 22-year-old also has an impressive record with Norway, with two goals in 13 games. That all means Freiburg are getting a very experienced player at such a young age. He seems to provide cover for Nils Petersen, who is the 2. Bundesliga top goalscorer with 15 goals.

Havard Nielsen commented on the move: "The discussions with the SC Freiburg were very convincing. Freiburg play attractive football and I want to do my part to ensure that the team achieves its ambitious goals."

Sporting director, Jochen Saier, added: "We were already in very close contact with Håvard during the summer and we are delighted that he will join us in the Rückrunde." He continued, "He is a flexible attacking player and, despite his young age, already has a lot of experience. This will do our team good."

Can he improve his form?

This term has been rather difficult for the Norway international, having failed to score in 12 games. However, the style of the German game seems to suit Nielsen and that'll be something he is desperate to prove when he does link up with his new team-mates.

He will join up with the squad on January 7th for their first training session after the Winter break.