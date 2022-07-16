Guiseley AFC 1-3 Everton FC U23: Match Report

Despite a mainly lacklustre first-half in terms of action, it was the visitors who had the best of the game early on, with their best chance coming from Tom Cannon, who was able to catch a through ball and take it into the box, but although his shot came from a difficult angle it inspired a great save from Guiseley keeper Kyle Trennery that denied Everton of a lead with just over 15 minutes gone.

Some good play from Guiseley followed, though clear-cut opportunities were few and far between, the most notable being a weak effort from Ethan Cartwright that was easily caught by the Toffees’ UEFA Super Cup winning goalkeeper Andy Lonergan.

Following this both sides produced good moments, and it would be the visitors who would make the most of this, taking the lead on 42 minutes thanks to Kyle John, whose close range effort beat Trennery and put the visitors ahead on the cusp of half-time, though there was still all to play for after the break.

After the usual plethora of changes that come with the start of a second-half in pre-season occurred, the tempo of the game changed in favour of the Lions, who had a lot going their way, with the side’s Trialist C particularly impressing many in the crowd.

The last 10 minutes of the game provided most of the entertainment, with the Toffees managing to double their lead on 84 minutes courtesy of Eli Campbell, who tapped in Isaac Heath’s pass to give Everton some short-term breathing room as the Lions responded almost immediately thanks to Trialist D, who powered the ball past the visitors’ second-half keeper Jack Barrett to set up an intriguing conclusion.

As the game was winding down, a bit of confusion set Everton’s Matty Apter free and one-on-one with Guiseley’s own second-half keeper Scott Moloney, allowing him to power the ball home to secure an Everton win in what would prove to be the last major action of the game.

Final Thoughts:

Guiseley put in another encouraging performance that will be invaluable as their Pitching In Northern Premier League preparations continue, whilst Everton’s youthful side impressed, with many of these players (much like Guiseley’s previous opponents from Barnsley) hoping to become part of Frank Lampard’s future plans at Goodison Park.