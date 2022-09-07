South Shields 2-1 Guiseley AFC: Heaney’s last gasp effort wins it for Mariners

Story of the game

The opening portion of the game consisted of both sides attacking, particularly on the wing with the amount of crosses being sent in from both sides, but South Shields keeper Myles Boney was the one with more to do, giving an indication of the Lions’ attacking intent.

The theme of the ball staying in the air a lot of the time continued, with both sides opting at times for a very long-ball orientated method of attack, though they were both also successfully dealing with any attacking threats.

The first near-miss of the game came for the Mariners on 14 minutes after a set-piece eventually ended up at the feet of Lewis Alessandra, the forward’s effort cracking off the crossbar, leading to a Guiseley counter-attack that almost saw them taking the lead, but Jake Cassidy’s effort ended up going just wide of the left-hand post.

The Lions had another opportunity soon after, with John Johnston’s cross finding Nat Crofts, who forced a save out of Boney that led to a pair of uneventful corners.

The game hit the 25 minute mark and both sides were still very much fighting, though it was Guiseley who were still having the better of the chances after an encouraging start, the most notable moment being an ambitious effort from Johnston that failed to trouble Boney.

Soon after, Johnston missed another effort after being given the ball from a deflected Nat Crofts pass, but he was only able to fire the ball over the bar.

South Shields would then counter-attack after Mackenzie Heaney beat his marker, but his low effort was well-saved by Kyle Trennery, with the follow up from Dylan Mottley-Henry going well wide.

By the 34 minute mark the Mariners had grown into the game and were able to take the lead thanks to Allesandra, who tucked the ball into an empty net after a counter-attack led to Trennery charging way off his line to stop Mottley-Henry before the ball found the goalscorer, the reward for South Shields’ recovery in the previous 10 minute period.

Guiseley responded well and managed to get an attack going on 37 minutes after Cassidy beat his defender and managed to unleash a cross that found the Lions’ new signing James Cadman, but the forward’s volley flew wide of the post, sparing South Shields of the setback of conceding immediately after scoring.

Just as half-time beckoned, the Lions newly found momentum paid off, equalising thanks to Luke Dean, who was in the right place at the right time to fire the ball home from outside the box after Johnston’s corner was temporarily cleared, meaning the sides went in level and with all to play for after the break.

Similarly to the first-half, the second-half started with Guiseley making more noise on the attack, with a 51st minute cross from Johnston causing problems and leading to a corner, but this would lead to nothing.

Just two minutes later, the Lions thought they had the lead after Cassidy completed a superb solo-run, but the resulting shot was rather tame and was easily collected by Boney, with the missed opportunity being a real let-off for South Shields.

As the game passed the hour mark, the Mariners found themselves on top of the proceedings and they were creating a real attacking threat for the Guiseley defence to deal with, but up to this point the Lions had done well to deal with everything that came their way as they looked to obtain the lead.

After dealing with an attacking onslaught, the Lions recovered well and were able to get the South Shields defence working again, though no major chances came, with a header from substitute Donald Chimalilo being the only moment note.

The last quarter of an hour came with the sides still level and both defending valiantly, meaning that there was a lack of significant moments, although the game didn’t lack excitement.

The Mariners had their best opportunity of the half up to this point just shy of the 84 minute mark after Mottley-Henry found himself one-on-one with Trennery, but the Guiseley keeper came to rescue and pulled off a good stop that started a Lions counter-attack that ultimately came to nothing.

The home side won the game in added time thanks to Heaney, who beat his defenders on the edge of the penalty area and powered the ball off the post and in past Trennery to secure a hard-fought win for the Mariners against a Lions side who will feel hard done by in the circumstances.

Manager’s thoughts:

Despite the result and the heartbreaking manner of the defeat, Guiseley player-manager Danny Ellis showed a sense of pride in his side’s performance.

On how his team played, Ellis said: “I’m so pleased for every player in the squad today, everyone’s played their part.”

”I thought we looked disciplined, I thought we looked dangerous, I thought we played some good football, we created chances and we limited them to very few chances, which coming away to South Shields is a very hard thing to do” Ellis continued.

One of the most notable aspects of the whole setup at the Mariners is that they run on a full-time model, a rarity for this league and something that Ellis didn’t feel he noticed during the game.

When asked if he noticed the difference between the full-time and part-time players on the pitch, Ellis said: “No, obviously they’re very good with the ball, they move it well, they’ve got a very good pattern of play.”

”Obviously they work on that a lot, but we knew that and we worked on it and the lads knew what to expect and they stuck to the task brilliantly” Ellis continued.

Ellis also incorporated the manner of the defeat into his praise, summing it up by saying: “We’ve looked dangerous, we’ve looked solid, and it’s gutting to see it unfold how it did!”

Final Thoughts:

South Shields seem to finally be making good on their pre-season status as title favourites, and Kevin Phillips’ side will want to use this victory over a fellow pre-season promotion contender as a catalyst to go on and do even bigger things in the title race.

Guiseley on the other hand can take a lot of pride in their performance despite the defeat, and will look to use the momentum as they head into two key fixtures against Matlock Town and Marske United.