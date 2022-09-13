Liverpool vs Ajax, UEFA Champions League Preview, Gameweek 2, 2022

Anfield awaits another European night as an out-of-form Liverpool side prepare to host Ajax in gameweek 2 of this year’s UEFA Champions League campaign.

The two giants of European football had contrasting starts to their Champions League campaign with Liverpool suffering a 4-1 defeat to Napoli in the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium last week.

As for the Dutch Champions, they showed no weakness despite losing several key players in the summer, as they defeated Rangers 4-0.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted his side’s performance against Luciano Spalletti’s side was the worst of his seven year spell on Merseyside and insists the Reds must ‘reinvent themselves’ ahead of their clash with Ajax.

Klopp: “It was a real horror show. It was the worst game we played since I have been here.

“You solve individual problems as a team and that’s the first thing we have to do, to follow a common idea again.”

Team News

Liverpool

In his most recent press conference, Jurgen Klopp has revealed Andy Robertson has been sidelined until after the upcoming international break with a knee injury.

Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, Ibrahima Konate and Jordan Henderson all remain sidelined for this weeks Champions League clash.

Fabio Carvalho has returned to training after suffering a knock in the Merseyside Derby last weekend.

Ajax

Despite returning to training following an ankle injury, Owen Wijndal will miss his side’s trip to Anfield.

Despite being forced off with a foot injury in Ajax’s win over Heerenveen, Calvin Bassey is in contention to start tomorrow evening.

Potential Lineups

Liverpool

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Thiago, Fabinho, Elliott, Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Ajax

Pasveer, Blind, Bassey, Timber, Rensch, Berghuis, Alvarez, Talor, Tadic, Kudus, Bergwijn

Key Players

Luis Diaz

In a team full of low performers this season, Luis Diaz has been the Reds’ shining star as he is one of few to have maintained and better his standards from last season.

Last week in Napoli epitomised just that, in a so called “horror show” of a game, Diaz still offered non stop running from start to finish, a constant threat and contributed with a fine goal.

His performances symbolise a Jurgen Klopp player, Liverpool will now just be hoping the rest can improve on last week’s outing.

Mohammed Kudus

The Ghanaian international has certainly justified the Premier League interest he attracted in the summer with his performances so far this season.

In gameweek 1, Kudus ran Rangers ragged as he registered an assist to go alongside his wonderful strike to leave the Scottish side bottom of Group A.

The midfielder followed that up with a brace against Heerenveen on Saturday, so Liverpool must be wary of a player in such form.

Match Details

Where is the match being played?

Anfield, Liverpool, United Kingdom.

What time is kick-off?

8pm BST.

Where can I watch?

The game is being broadcasted on BT Sport 2 and B